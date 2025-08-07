Newly Opened Bar Italia in Lakewood, OH Creates Seamless Indoor/Outdoor Dining Space with Stoett's Panora Retractable Glass Wall System

The newly opened Bar Italia in Lakewood, Ohio is redefining flexible dining with the installation of the Panora Retractable Glass Wall System from Stoett Outdoors. The restaurant now features a seamless indoor/outdoor space that enhances the guest experience and extends usability across all seasons.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newly opened Bar Italia in Lakewood, Ohio is redefining flexible dining with the installation of the Panora Retractable Glass Wall System from Stoett Outdoors. The restaurant now features a seamless indoor/outdoor space that enhances the guest experience and extends usability across all seasons. Designed and manufactured by Stoett in Hicksville, Ohio, the Panora Retractable Glass Wall System uses vertically retracting glass panels to open or close the dining area quickly and quietly. The clear, full-height glass maintains unobstructed views and lets natural light flood the space, whether the system is open or closed. It allows Bar Italia to transition effortlessly from open-air dining to a fully enclosed environment without disrupting service or ambiance. "We designed Bar Italia to feel vibrant and open," said a representative from the restaurant. "The Panora system gave us the ability to create a seamless connection between our inside and out, which has become a standout feature of the space." With its clean lines and low-profile framing, the Panora system complements Bar Italia's modern, upscale aesthetic while providing functional benefits like weather protection, ventilation, and noise control. The installation demonstrates how thoughtful design paired with retractable architecture can elevate both form and function. In addition to the Panora Glass Wall System, Stoett Outdoors offers a complete range of retractable solutions for commercial and residential applications, including: