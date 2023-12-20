Newly Released - 2024 Human Capital Priorities & Predictions

"There's no escaping the magnitude of GenAI's anticipated—and current—impact on the field of HR," said Kevin Oakes, CEO of i4cp and author of the bestselling book Culture Renovation®. Post this

This year's report delves deeply into a single priority—one that was universally named by every i4cp Board—Generative AI. Each HR function predicted it will be significantly reshaped by AI in 2024 to varying degrees.

"There's no escaping the magnitude of GenAI's anticipated—and current—impact on the field of HR. In addition to being the top priority, most of the executives on our boards also listed generative AI skills as the biggest current weakness in their organizations," said Kevin Oakes, CEO of i4cp and author of the bestselling book Culture Renovation®. "It was also one of their greatest concerns for the coming year as most predicted disruption to their current work processes, pressure from senior leadership to do more with AI, and even concern about reduction of jobs. More optimistically, many also expect AI to improve productivity within their teams, address areas of labor shortages, and have a positive influence on the overall employee experience.

While predictions on AI vary, one thing is crystal clear: it's the most dominant topic in organizations today."

As the leading research firm dedicated to the discovery and advancement of next practices in human capital, i4cp makes its annual Predictions & Priorities report available to the global HR and business community. The full report is available now to i4cp members, and non-members alike.

For HR and Business leaders interested in staying on top of human capital next practices throughout the year, i4cp also offers a vibrant community made up of HR executives and practitioners—representing Fortune 500 to hyper-growth firms—who gather weekly to share insights and discuss the latest in HR research. HR professionals interested in joining the Next Practices Weekly community, may register here.

About i4cp

i4cp is the leading authority on next practices in human capital. We produce more research than any other human capital research firm in the world, and many of the world's most prominent organizations and HR leaders turn to i4cp to better capitalize on emerging workforce trends. Supported by a powerful community of human capital practitioners, we provide insights that help organizations better anticipate, adapt, and act in a constantly changing business environment.

Media Contact

Heather Muir, i4cp, 7079347355, [email protected], https://www.i4cp.com/

SOURCE i4cp