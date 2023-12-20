Newly Released - 2024 Human Capital Priorities & Predictions

Capturing the perspective of HR Executives worldwide, i4cp's annual report identifies 4 HR predictions that human capital and business leaders should be considering for 2024
SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HR research powerhouse i4cp today released an in-depth look at what's next for HR in their annual report featuring the perspective of HR executives representing the world's leading and most respected brands.
Based on input from C-Level HR leaders who serve on i4cp's executive Boards, the 2024 Priorities & Predictions report features 4 predictions that the human capital industry can expect to encounter in the coming year, and how organizations can prepare for what's next. The report also features the top priorities, trends, challenges and risks facing the human capital industry from the expert perspective of members from several i4cp Boards, including Chief HR Officers, Chief Diversity Officers, Chief Learning & Talent Officers, Heads of Talent Acquisition, People Analytics, and Total Rewards.
This year's report delves deeply into a single priority—one that was universally named by every i4cp Board—Generative AI. Each HR function predicted it will be significantly reshaped by AI in 2024 to varying degrees.
"There's no escaping the magnitude of GenAI's anticipated—and current—impact on the field of HR. In addition to being the top priority, most of the executives on our boards also listed generative AI skills as the biggest current weakness in their organizations," said Kevin Oakes, CEO of i4cp and author of the bestselling book Culture Renovation®. "It was also one of their greatest concerns for the coming year as most predicted disruption to their current work processes, pressure from senior leadership to do more with AI, and even concern about reduction of jobs. More optimistically, many also expect AI to improve productivity within their teams, address areas of labor shortages, and have a positive influence on the overall employee experience.
While predictions on AI vary, one thing is crystal clear: it's the most dominant topic in organizations today."
As the leading research firm dedicated to the discovery and advancement of next practices in human capital, i4cp makes its annual Predictions & Priorities report available to the global HR and business community. The full report is available now to i4cp members, and non-members alike.
About i4cp
i4cp is the leading authority on next practices in human capital. We produce more research than any other human capital research firm in the world, and many of the world's most prominent organizations and HR leaders turn to i4cp to better capitalize on emerging workforce trends. Supported by a powerful community of human capital practitioners, we provide insights that help organizations better anticipate, adapt, and act in a constantly changing business environment.
