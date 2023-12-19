Newly Released: Concierge Onboarding by Blubrry Podcasting Streamlined, hands-off onboarding for podcasters

. . . With Concierge Onboarding, we aim to empower content creators to share their voices with the world effortlessly, getting seamlessly to Episode 1. -- Todd Cochrane Post this

"Concierge was born out of a podcast launch gap and a desire to make it accessible to everyone," said Todd Cochrane, CEO of Blubrry. "Everyone has a story to tell, and with Concierge Onboarding, we aim to empower content creators to share their voices with the world effortlessly, getting seamlessly to Episode 1."

Blubrry's Concierge Onboarding starts with a comprehensive step-by-step form. With Blubrry's expert support team to lead the way, Concierge ensures that podcasters can focus on what they do best: creating compelling content.

Key Features of Concierge Onboarding

Easy Onboarding: Our user-friendly onboarding process allows podcasters to skip the hands-on setup work. Our support team will use the customer's intake form to set the podcaster up for success on a regular basis. No technical expertise required.

Distribution Made Simple: The Concierge Onboarding team will submit your show to the top podcast distribution platforms, ensuring your episodes are available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more.

One-on-One Review: At the end of setting up your show, the Blubrry team will walk you through what they've created, and answer any questions you may have about your podcast.

Why Choose Concierge Onboarding?

Concierge Onboarding is more than an onboarding service, it's led by a team of experienced creators and podcasting troubleshooters dedicated to helping your podcast dreams come to life. Our responsive customer support team is always ready to assist clients, and Blubrry offers a range of resources and guides to help navigate the world of podcasting.

Concierge Onboarding is now available as an add-on when purchasing any hosting plan, as well as for those who have purchased hosting in the past 30 days.

