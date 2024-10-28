Newly Released Data from the Gr8 Eye Movement Underscores Common Misperceptions Among Caregivers of Aging Adults, Emphasizes Lack of Awareness of Serious Retinal Diseases

"The misperception that vision loss is an inevitable part of aging can lead caregivers to overlook signs of serious retinal diseases that may be treatable," said Jeff Todd, President and CEO, Prevent Blindness. Post this

"The misperception that vision loss is an inevitable part of aging can lead caregivers to overlook signs of serious retinal diseases that may be treatable," said Jeff Todd, President and CEO, Prevent Blindness. "That's why it's so important to educate the public, and for those at risk for retinal diseases and their caregivers, to prioritize eye health. By monitoring for eye health changes and being vigilant about getting our eyes and our vision checked regularly, caregivers can help protect their loved ones from preventable vision loss and help to maintain a high quality of life."

Data also show that 75% of surveyed caregivers say it would be challenging to care for someone with significant vision loss, underscoring the burden that retinal diseases can have on both patients and their caregivers.

"Consumer education programs like the Gr8 Eye Movement play an important role in addressing knowledge gaps and ensuring that people are not just informed but truly engaged in prioritizing their eye health," said Kevin Clark, Vice President of the Ophthalmology Commercial Business Unit at Regeneron. "During National Family Caregivers Month and beyond, we hope to help empower caregivers with the knowledge they need to spot the early signs of serious retinal diseases and support them as they care for their loved ones' vision."

To learn more about supporting loved ones at risk of retinal disease, the importance of routine eye exams, and practical tips for caregivers, visit http://www.Gr8EyeMovement.com.

*This survey was conducted by Wakefield Research, which collected findings from 667 adults age 55+ who are at risk for retinal diseases and 333 of their loved ones, ages 18-54 years old, who are caregivers of those at risk for retinal diseases, from May-June, 2023.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at PreventBlindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.

Media Contact

Sarah Hecker, Prevent Blindness, 312.363.6035, [email protected], PreventBlindness.org

Twitter

SOURCE Prevent Blindness