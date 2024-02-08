Newly Released Report from Hanover Research Reveals Trends That Will Shape K-12 Education in 2024

Shaping the Future of K-12 Schools in 2024 and Beyond

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hanover Research, a leading provider of data and insights to K-12 districts and leaders, has released its annual Trends in K-12 Education Report. Drawing from Hanover's work with hundreds of public-school districts, state and regional education agencies, and professional organizations, the report highlights six trends Hanover's K-12 experts believe encapsulate the critical issues confronting district leaders in the year to come and beyond.

"As academic recovery efforts continue, districts are increasingly leveraging quantitative and qualitative data and best practices research to inform their operations." says, Leila Nuland, PhD, senior managing director, Hanover Research. "We are confident that the trends presented in this report will empower and prepare district leaders to make well-informed decisions that address new and ongoing challenges in 2024 and into the future."

The key trends Hanover identified include:

Districts turn to marketing and advocacy in a competitive enrollment environment

The expiration of ESSER funding spurs a move toward consistent program measurement

Community engagement improves school climate and drives inclusive decision-making

Leaders leverage change management to build capacity and consensus in an era of uncertainty

Teachers receive more support to develop agency, efficacy, and professional growth

Districts seek frameworks to incorporate artificial intelligence into schools

"In 2024, districts are applying lessons from the past and gaining momentum on new strategic goals. Notably, we are seeing a refreshed focus on measuring high-quality learning and teaching to propel improved student and teacher outcomes," says Sid Phillips, chief growth officer at Hanover Research. "Our annual report provides a well-researched roadmap that will help districts take calculated steps to ensure success for not only their students but their staff and surrounding communities."

To access the full report, click here.

