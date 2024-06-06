Newport Beach Attorney Michael A. Morris Honored by Human Options

"The legal system can be a maze for victims of domestic violence. It's incredibly rewarding to use my legal expertise to cut through the red tape and help them gain access to the resources and support they need." Michael A. Morris, Partner. Minyard Morris Post this

Human Options is a lifeline for victims of domestic violence, providing emergency shelter, legal support, financial assistance, ongoing counseling, and a safe place. Every year, the Dove Award recognizes people who have consistently dedicated themselves to helping those who have been victims of domestic violence.

"I gladly devote my personal time to providing legal support and meeting with victims or those who have a hard time getting into the system," said Morris. "The court system can be too crowded to give victims the help they deserve in these dire situations."

Morris has been providing pro bono legal services for over a decade, and his passion and commitment stems from a powerful encounter years ago.

"While attending an event with the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML), I was deeply moved by a speaker's story. She was a well-to-do woman from Newport Beach and a victim of domestic violence," said Morris. "I was really struck by the devastating impact this crime has across all social and economic levels."

The experience drove Morris to volunteer for legal clinics in San Juan Capistrano, where he meets with 5 to 6 clients for an hour to help them complete the domestic violence complaints and help push them through the court systems.

"It's incredibly fulfilling. I've met and helped people who have lost kids, have no money, and feel overwhelmed by the court system," said Morris. "You're providing people with support, guidance, and a path to safety. This inspired me to get into Family Law in the first place."

Morris has previously served on the Board of Directors for Human Options. His firm, Minyard Morris sponsored the Dove Awards event.

About Minyard Morris

Minyard Morris dedicates itself to providing an unparalleled combination of depth of experience and quality of service to Orange County residents. The firm represents clients aggressively and with a sense of urgency within the framework of the highest level of integrity, professionalism, and ethics to achieve the best possible results.

Minyard Morris has limited its practice to family law matters filed in Orange County for over 46 years, drawing from almost 300 years of combined legal experience in creatively solving our clients' issues and understanding and achieving their goals and objectives. Minyard Morris practices exclusively in Orange County, believing that the client's best interests are served by being represented by a law firm that knows the local rules and the local judicial officers. In family law, it is critical to truly understand local practice and politics.

