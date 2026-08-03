Newport Beach Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael Sundine Publishes Article on Facelift Surgery in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Facelift surgery is not one-size-fits-all. This algorithm provides surgeons with a practical framework for selecting techniques tailored to each patient's anatomy and surgical goals. - Michael J. Sundine, M.D. Post this

"It is a great honor to have this article published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery," said Dr. Sundine. "I hope the concepts discussed in the article contribute to continued improvements in facelift surgery and ultimately help surgeons achieve outstanding clinical outcomes for their patients."

The publication builds on Dr. Sundine's longstanding contributions to facelift and facial rejuvenation surgery, spanning more than three decades of clinical practice, research, and teaching. He trained under Dr. Bruce Connell, a pioneer of the modern SMAS facelift technique, later assuming Dr. Connell's facelift and facial rejuvenation practice, and co-authored the textbook Aesthetic Rejuvenation of the Face and Neck (Thieme, 2016) with him. Dr. Sundine has published extensively in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and other peer-reviewed journals on facelift techniques and long-term outcomes, including studies examining the longevity of SMAS facial rejuvenation procedures. Dr. Sundine has also served on multiple committees of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and has moderated scientific sessions at the Society's annual meeting.

Dr. Sundine practices at his Newport Beach office, where he specializes in facelift, neck lift, brow lift, rhinoplasty, and craniofacial reconstructive surgery. He is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a former Associate Clinical Professor in the Division of Plastic Surgery at the University of California, Irvine.

About Michael J. Sundine, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.A.A.P.

Michael J. Sundine, M.D., is a board-certified plastic surgeon practicing in Newport Beach, California, with a focus on facial aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Dr. Sundine completed his plastic surgery residency at Duke University Medical Center, followed by a craniofacial fellowship at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. He has practiced plastic surgery since 1995.

Media Contact

Michael J. Sundine, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.A.A.P., Michael J. Sundine, M.D., 1 949-706-3100, [email protected], https://www.drsundine.com/

SOURCE Michael J. Sundine, M.D.