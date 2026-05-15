The expansion of the company's product line is designed to address the increasing consumer demand for effective, full-spectrum cannabinoid products. Post this

Despite the recognized benefits of the entourage effect, a significant gap remains in the current retail landscape. Many dispensaries and manufacturers continue to focus on isolated cannabinoid products, often leaving consumers with a binary choice between high-THC or CBD-only options. The lack of standardized, precisely formulated mixed tinctures has made it difficult for many people to find reliably effective options that cater to their specific lifestyle needs.

Newport Bitch's new collection addresses this market gap by offering a curated selection of tinctures featuring specific THC-to-CBD ratios. By combining these two primary cannabinoids, the company aims to provide a more nuanced experience that leverages the strengths of both compounds. The tinctures are formulated using high-quality cannabis extracts and are designed for sublingual administration, allowing for efficient absorption and precise dosing.

The collection is engineered to serve a wide demographic of adult cannabis users. For those new to cannabis, the presence of CBD can help moderate the psychoactive intensity of THC, providing a more approachable entry point. For experienced users, the balanced formulations offer a different functional profile compared to traditional high-potency oils. The product line is intended for those who prioritize wellness and consistency in their cannabis consumption.

"The introduction of our THC:CBD tincture collection represents a move toward a more sophisticated approach to cannabinoid formulation," said [Insert Name], [Insert Title] at Newport Bitch. "We recognized that many of our customers were looking for the balance that only the entourage effect can provide. By focusing on the synergy between THC and CBD, we are providing a tool for consumers to better customize their cannabis experience."

The Newport Bitch tincture line undergoes rigorous third-party laboratory testing to ensure purity, potency, and safety. Each bottle is equipped with a graduated dropper to facilitate accurate measurement, ensuring that users can maintain control over their intake.

Newport Bitch is a cannabis company based in Newport Beach, California. The company focuses on providing high-quality cannabis products and lifestyle accessories to the modern consumer. With an emphasis on transparency and product integrity, Newport Bitch seeks to normalize cannabis use through education and the delivery of premium, lab-tested formulations. The company's diverse product range is designed to meet the needs of a growing and evolving market.

For more information, please visit https://newportbitch.com/.

Media Contact

Ava Richards, Newport Bitch, 1 (346) 236-5273 1, [email protected], https://newportbitch.com/

SOURCE Newport Bitch