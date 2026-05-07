Newport Bitch Launches New THC Gummies As An Alternative to Smokable Cannabis

Newport Bitch developed its THC gummies to provide a smoke-free alternative to pre-rolls and other inhalable cannabis products. Post this

Industry observers note that while cannabis edibles are widely available, product availability and selection can vary across brands and retailers. Some consumers report limited options when looking for THC gummies that align with their preferences for potency, flavor, or convenience. This has contributed to continued demand for expanded edible product lines within the cannabis market.

Newport Bitch developed its THC gummies to provide a smoke-free alternative to THCA pre-rolls and other inhalable cannabis products. THC gummies are designed for adult consumers who prefer not to smoke or vape but still want a cannabis product that can be consumed easily. Edibles are commonly used in a variety of settings and don't require additional equipment or preparation.

The THC gummies are intended for adult cannabis consumers who are looking for a more discreet and portable product format. Gummies can be taken without the need for smoking devices or accessories, making them a convenient option for consumers who prefer non-inhalable cannabis products. As edible cannabis products continue to grow in popularity, brands are expanding product lines to include a wider range of formats and formulations.

The launch of THC gummies reflects broader trends in the cannabis industry, where product diversification continues to shape how consumers interact with cannabis products. Edible products, including gummies, have become a key category within the cannabis market as more consumers seek alternative ways to consume cannabis.

More information about Newport Bitch and its THCA and THC products can be found on the company's website.

Media Contact

Ava Richards, Newport Bitch, 1 (346) 236-5273, [email protected], https://newportbitch.com/

SOURCE Newport Bitch