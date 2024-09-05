Newport Car Museum Awarded Top Tripadvisor® Honors, Exceeds 100 Cars

The whole idea behind the Museum is to put smiles on people's faces and let them enjoy, at their own pace, a walk down memory lane, the discovery of new things about the cars they know, and of course the pleasure of seeing extraordinary cars that they might never get to see otherwise. Post this

The Newport Car Museum, with seven separate galleries for World Cars, Porsches, Ford/Shelby, Corvettes, Fin Cars, Mopar and American Muscle, celebrates cars as works of art and focuses on eight decades (from the mid-1950s to current times) of modern industrial automotive design. The displays, enhanced with platforms and turntables for the cars, award-winning videos, commissioned artwork, and Mid-Century Modern furniture, have been carefully curated to appeal to men as well as women and to all generations, from grandparents to parents to children.

"This summer we averaged over 2,000 visitors a week, but the Museum is so large it never seemed crowded," said Newport Car Museum's Founder Gunther Buerman. "There are no ropes around the cars, no guided tours. The whole idea behind the Museum is to put smiles on people's faces and let them enjoy, at their own pace, a walk down memory lane, the discovery of new things about the cars they know, and of course the pleasure of seeing extraordinary cars that they might never get to see otherwise."

Trends this year have included upticks in international travelers, more families with young children, and young adults in the 18-21 age group driving long distances just to see the Museum.

"The collection is vast and well organized," said Ryan McLemore, who drove over seven hours from Purcellville, Va. to visit. "A Bugatti Veyron next to an Acura NSX and an XJ 220 Jaguar, every generation of Corvette, the iconic Mustangs…I mean, wow! Usually, you don't get all those options at one Museum."

In 2024, the Museum unveiled a 2023 Corvette Z06 3LZ, a 2023 Corvette 3LT, and a 1969-1973 Porsche 917 Re-Creation. It also brought back the 2017 Honda Acura NSX and the 2005 Acura NSX. To be unveiled before the end of September are a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL "Gullwing" and a 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 992.

"We are constantly adding and switching out cars to keep things fresh," said Buerman, "especially since many of our fans return and bring new visitors with them. But when it comes right down to it, the cars are just inanimate objects. What makes them come alive are the knowledgeable docents, the friendly people who work here and the appreciative visitors who get so excited to be in such a unique and happy place. That's what is reflected, more often than not, in our Tripadvisor reviews."

The Newport Car Museum is handicap accessible and hours are daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can be bought at the door or online at http://www.newportcarmuseum.org (401-848-2277). Regular admission: $20/adults; $17/Seniors, Military, Students; $10/Ages 5-12 (with an adult); Free/Ages 4 and under (with an adult).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and IGTV.

Media Contact

Barbara L MacGowan, Newport Car Museum, 4012250249, [email protected], http://www.newportcarmuseum.org

SOURCE Newport Car Museum