Newport Car Museum Goes Viral on TikTok, New Porsche Gallery, and More

"We love that we're trending on TikTok and have reached a younger generation of car aficionados."

With over 95 iconic, rare, and exotic cars (that's almost double the count from when it opened), the Newport Car Museum has something for everyone to love when it comes to taking in automotive wonders from the mid-1950s through to current times, all in one fell swoop. Seven galleries tell the stories of World Cars, Porsches, Fin Cars, Corvettes, Ford/Shelby, Mopars and American Muscle, while a superb presentation of historic videos and artwork, an eclectic collection of Mid-Century Modern furniture, and a giant gift shop round out the experience. With all of that, along with a friendly staff and knowledgeable docents, it's easy to understand why making a beeline to the Newport Car Museum is worth it.

"We love that we're trending on TikTok and have reached a younger generation of car aficionados," said Newport Car Museum Head Docent Vincent Moretti, "however, we've pretty much always attracted an equal mix of men, women, and children of all ages, from all over the world as well as driving distance away. We are constantly evolving and growing, and there are plenty of reasons to come visit for the first time or return to enjoy something new."

New Porsche Gallery

What once was a Pop-Up Porsche Exhibit has been made permanent as the Newport Car Museum's seventh gallery.

The latest addition to the marque's 15-car tribute is a coveted 1987 Porsche 959, still considered an engineering masterpiece full of game-changing technology. The Museum's Porsche collection also includes every Speedster developed to date, starting with a 1956 Porsche 356a Speedster. Among the many 911s are a 1979 930 Turbo, a 2016 Targa 4S and three GTs – the 2011 GT3 RS 4.0, 2016 GT3 RS, and 2018 GT2 RS Weissach – the latter representing the highest-powered (700 hp), dual-track-and-road cars of their vintage. Finally, the Museum's 2005 Carrera GT is one of the last real super cars with manual transmission and the 2015 918 is forever relevant as one in the trifecta of current hypercars. (The McLaren P1, which can be seen in the Museum's World Car Gallery, and Ferrari La Ferrari are the other two.) More information: https://bit.ly/47lzKai

Bespoke Tours

Designed to be an exceptional gift or simply a splendid self-indulgence, the Newport Car Museum's new offering of private tours (for up to 10 people) is thrilling car lovers and art aficionados alike.

Individuals or groups can "Start the Day" with a Green Flag Tour led by Head Docent Vincent Moretti, 8:30-10:00 a.m. (prior to 10 a.m. opening) or "Win the Day" with a Checkered Flag Tour given by the owner of the Newport Car Museum's Private Collection Gunther Buerman, 5:00-6:30 p.m. (after 5 p.m. closing and based on availability). Green Flag Tour price is $125 per person (minimum 4 people, maximum 10), while the Checkered Flag Tour price is $1250 (up to 10 people). More information

Largest Dealer of Tiny Cars

Newport Car Museum is the largest dealer of exotic, classic, and rare cars in North America; however, the cars are only 3" to 8" long. Awaiting visitors to the colorful Museum Gift Shop are 450 different die-cast cars and over 3,300 novelty items (car-related and otherwise) for kids and adults.

With all there is to inspect –including a six-foot-high motorized K'Nex ferris wheel at the entrance – it's like a gallery unto itself. Parking is free, and admission is not required to shop. More information.

Spellman Signature Auctions

A first-of-its-kind auction of over 150 Exotic, Classic & Muscle Cars will be hosted by Spellman Signature Auctions, Saturday, September 30, 2023 on the grounds of the Newport Car Museum.

Headlining cars are scheduled to sell from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. The preview celebration on Friday, Sept. 29 features music by Scott Brown and the Diplomats, on-site vendors, and a variety of foods and drinks. Registered bidders will have access to the Newport Car Museum. More information.

