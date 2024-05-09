Newport Car Museum Rounds Out Corvette Collection with Two Significant Additions

Two 2023 Corvette C8s have been added to the Newport Car Museum's Corvette collection, which now has representation of every generation of Corvette -- from C1-C8 -- ever produced
PORTSMOUTH, R.I., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's always something new to see at the Newport Car Museum, and this summer it's a recently acquired 2023 Z06 3LZ Convertible that has moved in to reinforce the Museum's Corvette collection as one of the most significant in the country, with representation of every generation of Corvette – from C1-C8 – ever produced. The Z06, in fact, was the second C8 added recently; in February, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT (C8) took its rightful position in the same gallery, which now boasts a total of 14 cars.
According to Head Docent Vincent Moretti, it was in typical class-act fashion that the Newport Car Museum waited until it found the 3LT with "just the right colors": a very rare color combination of Elkhart Lake Blue with Natural Dipped leather interior. "It's beyond stunning," said Moretti, adding that all the cars displayed in the Museum's privately owned collection are curated for packing a visual punch that some say is unrivaled by other car museums.
"In total, the Museum boasts seven galleries of immaculately displayed cars, telling the history of Corvettes, World Cars, Porsche, Ford/Shelby, Fin Cars, Mopar, and American Muscle," said Moretti, hinting that more new cars are coming this summer. "Let's just say, we're at 95+ cars today, and soon we'll have over 100."
The Newport Car Museum hosts a popular HOODS UP! Weekend on the second weekend of every month and has special promotions that include free entry to Moms and Dads, respectively, on Mother's Day and Father's Day (with purchase of an adult ticket by a family member). Hours are daily 10-5, and parking is free. For more information, go to http://www.newportcarmuseum.org or call 401-848-2277. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
