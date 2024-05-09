Newport Car Museum Rounds Out Corvette Collection with Two Significant Additions

Two 2023 Corvette C8s have been added to the Newport Car Museum's Corvette collection, which now has representation of every generation of Corvette -- from C1-C8 -- ever produced

PORTSMOUTH, R.I., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's always something new to see at the Newport Car Museum, and this summer it's a recently acquired 2023 Z06 3LZ Convertible that has moved in to reinforce the Museum's Corvette collection as one of the most significant in the country, with representation of every generation of Corvette – from C1-C8 – ever produced. The Z06, in fact, was the second C8 added recently; in February, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT (C8) took its rightful position in the same gallery, which now boasts a total of 14 cars.