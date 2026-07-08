Newport, RI's Living Room for the Arts: The Brenton Hotel is a Hub for the Local Arts Scene

The Brenton Hotel is bringing Newport's vibrant arts community to life with intimate Salon Series events and exclusive access to Newport Classical performances.

NEWPORT, R.I., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the Brenton Hotel, guests can experience Newport, RI's flourishing arts scene firsthand. Through its ongoing Salon Series and expanded partnership with Newport Classical, the waterfront boutique hotel is creating opportunities for travelers to interact with artists, musicians, and creative voices shaping the destination's cultural landscape.

Blending intimate programming with exclusive access, The Brenton Hotel invites guests and locals alike to engage with Newport's creative community in meaningful and memorable ways.

The Salon Series

Hosted in the hotel's inviting Living Room every Thursday evening, The Brenton's Salon Series, in partnership with the Newport Artists Collective, brings together artists, musicians, writers, and cultural tastemakers for intimate, thought-provoking gatherings. Designed to spark conversation and connection, each event offers guests a rare opportunity to learn more about Newport's art scene.

Programming spans genres and disciplines, from live music and literary discussions to artist talks and collaborative experiences, reinforcing the hotel's role as a welcoming space where ideas and artistry converge. Upcoming summer spotlights include Ashley Lippincott, artist, and Whitney Wares, fine artist, (July 2), Linda Finn, painter, and Karen Roarke, painter, (July 9), and Elaine Porter, fine artist, and Mary & Larry Jourbert, photographers (July 16).

Exclusive Access to Newport Classical

As part of its ongoing partnership with Newport Classical, The Brenton Hotel hosts intimate post-performance Q&A sessions and artist conversations, giving guests the opportunity to engage directly with acclaimed musicians following select summer performances. Building on this programming, the hotel is introducing the Newport Classical Package, offering guests exclusive access to Newport Classical's renowned summer concert series, including two tickets to select sold-out summer performances available only through the package.

Available for suite stays only, the Newport Classical Package includes two Newport Classical tickets, a signature cocktail experience for two, breakfast and a tailored amenity. Rates start at $3,009 per night, based on double occupancy (tax and fees not included).

The package is available for the following dates/performances:

The Elms (Shows begin at 11am):

July 8 — The Sonata

July 9 — James Baik

July 15 — French Romanticism

July 16 — WindSync

The Breakers (Shows begin at 8pm):

July 2 — Delirium Musicum

July 3 — Dmitry Shishkin

July 5 — Parker Quartet

July 8 — Chen–Lipman–Cho

July 9 — Sandbox Percussion

July 12 — Trio Karenine

July 16 — Colors of Bach

July 17 — Two Pianos

July 18 — Opera Night

July 19 — Festival Finale

For more information on the Brenton Hotel, visit www.brentonhotel.com.

Brenton Hotel images can be found here.

About Brenton Hotel

The Brenton Hotel opened in July 2020 as the newest luxury boutique hotel on the waterfront in Newport, RI. With harbor and city views, the 57 rooms and suites are the most spacious in town: each is 450 square feet, with suites at 1,200 square feet. Guests will find understated "nautical-chic" touches, floor-to-ceiling windows, a living room reception area with discreet seating areas and bar that serves craft cocktails and small plates. The environmentally sensitive green rooftop provides a social oasis with unobstructed views of Newport's bustling harbor.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Brenton Hotel is a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts LVX Collection. All guests of the Brenton Hotel are eligible to enroll in the I Prefer hotel rewards program, which extends points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status, and special benefits such as complimentary Internet to members upon every stay at more than 700 participating Preferred Hotels & Resorts locations worldwide.

Media Contact

Bridget Fairless, Redpoint, 1 212-229-0119, [email protected]

SOURCE Brenton Hotel