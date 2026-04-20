NewRocket Appoints Kevin Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth and Enterprise Expansion

Strategic hire strengthens go-to-market leadership as demand for enterprise AI activation continues to rise

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NewRocket, a leader in enterprise AI activation and digital workflow solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin Connolly as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Connolly will be responsible for leading NewRocket's global sales organization, as the company continues to scale its presence across enterprise markets.

Connolly joins NewRocket at a time when organizations increasingly seek to leverage AI to completely re-imagine and transform their operations, across business workflows and industry workflows. He will focus on elite level go-to-market execution, as a key member of NewRocket's executive leadership team. As CRO, Connolly will oversee all revenue-generating functions, working cross-functionally with solutions, alliances, channels, AI labs, delivery, and operations functions.

"Kevin brings a strong track record of building and scaling high-growth revenue organizations in complex enterprise environments," says Harsha Kumar, CEO of NewRocket. "As our customers navigate growing operational complexity and increasing pressure to deliver measurable outcomes from their technology investments, his experience will be instrumental in helping us expand our reach and expand the value we deliver."

Connolly has a proven track record of building high performance revenue organizations implementing world-class go-to-market models and practices that drive long term growth. He's known for building cohesive teams that love winning and growing together.

"I am beyond excited to join NewRocket and their Executive leadership team. My career experiences around the importance of putting customers first and making their desired outcomes our company's priority, gave me inspiration to join NewRocket. The intersection of AI advancement and customers wanting better outcomes from their information, has me incredibly excited for the future and ready to deliver for our customers," Kevin Connolly shares.

About Kevin Connolly

Kevin brings more than three decades of enterprise sales leadership to the role. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Sprinklr, where he led go-to-market strategy across the company's unified customer experience management platform. Prior to Sprinklr, Kevin spent seven years at Dell Technologies in senior commercial leadership roles, including SVP of Medium Business and President of Dell Canada. Earlier in his career, he built a strong foundation in enterprise technology through a series of progressively senior roles at EMC.

About NewRocket

NewRocket is the AI-first Elite partner that activates real value on ServiceNow. As a trusted advisor to enterprise leaders, NewRocket combines industry expertise, human-centered design, and enterprise-grade AI to help organizations navigate change and scale with confidence. With two decades of experience guiding clients to realize the full potential of the ServiceNow AI Platform, NewRocket is among the largest pure-play ServiceNow partners, uniquely focused on enabling enterprises to adopt AI they can trust to deliver lasting business value.

Visit www.newrocket.com.

Media Contact

Myra Godfrey, NewRocket, 1 3474764358, [email protected], https://www.newrocket.com/

SOURCE NewRocket