News Books Aimed at Teens with Below Average Literacy Skills to Encourage Love of Reading

"Growing up, I was fortunate to have books as my constant companions," said Littler. "They opened doors to countless adventures and sparked my imagination. However, as I entered the field of education and started working with students, I became acutely aware that not all young people had the same access to the joys of reading. Many struggled with longer texts and found it difficult to engage with traditional books."

Throughout her career, Littler has worked with students who struggle with reading but crave engaging, age-appropriate literature. Recognizing the need for accessible and relatable books for teenagers, she developed the idea for InkTrail Books, a series specifically designed to captivate young readers with below-average reading skills while addressing the themes and challenges that resonate with them.

Her unique approach to storytelling combines her expertise in curriculum design with her understanding of the interests and needs of her target audience. The result is a collection of stories that are not only accessible, but also can be inspiring and transformative for young readers.

"Fostering a love for reading is my true passion," said Littler, "and bringing the world of literature to students who may otherwise not be drawn to books is what drives my writing."

"Locked"

By Madeleine Littler

ISBN: 9781665747073 (softcover); 9781665747097 (hardcover); 9781665747080 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Madeleine Littler was born and raised in the Minneapolis, Minn., area. She received a master's degree in education, focusing especially on curriculum and instruction. This background led her to a career working in home-based and center-based therapy programs for children with various mental and behavioral health diagnoses. Littler still lives in Minn. with her husband, two kids, and two dogs. To learn more, please visit http://www.inktrailbooks.com.

