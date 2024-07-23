News/Media Alliance Applauds the Copyright Office for Modernizing Registration of Online News Content, Protecting Investments in Vital Public Services

"This is a significant development that allows publishers to effectively protect and fight against the systemic misappropriation of their content online. This option has been a long time coming and we applaud the Copyright Office for taking this important step forward." Post this

Timely registration of copyrights is vital for publishers as without it, rightsholders are not entitled to statutory damages and attorney's fees. Due to the high cost of litigating copyright cases in federal courts, these damages are necessary to make the enforcement of copyrights viable for publishers. Before today, publishers lacked the ability to reasonably access the full benefits of the copyright system.

The new rule applies to news websites and will become effective immediately. The rule is based on the same application as the pre-existing group registration option for newspapers – which the Alliance played an important role in developing prior to its adoption in 2018 – including the registration fee.

Coffey continued, "Dominant technology companies and artificial intelligence developers, along with other websites and aggregators, systemically take and use publisher content, far too often without authorization or compensation. Efficient and meaningful copyright protection and enforcement is vital for preserving access to high-quality journalism for the communities our members serve. Without this vital service, we risk a future of low-quality information that harms the health of our democracy."

While the rule represents an important development for many Alliance members, we will continue to work with the Copyright Office to build on it in order to expand reasonable registration options for other types of publisher content online.

Read the final rule here.

