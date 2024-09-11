News/Media Alliance Hosts 'Support Journalism' Fly-In in Washington, D.C. to Advocate for Support for Quality Journalism

"The proliferation of generative AI technology, and AI developers' scraping of news publisher content without authorization or payment ... has added to a marketplace imbalance that already existed. We seek to educate lawmakers on these the risks that lie ahead absent legislation." Post this

In their meetings with Members of Congress, publishers will discuss the need for fair compensation from the Big Tech platforms in the form of the bipartisan Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA, S. 1094); protection from unlawful scraping of content by artificial intelligence systems; tax credits such as those stipulated in the Community News and Small Business Support Act (H.R. 4756); as well as postal, tax, and privacy legislation.

Executives representing news, magazine and digital-only publishers of all sizes will be in attendance.

Conan Gallaty, CEO of the Tampa Bay Times stated, "Responsible local journalism makes communities stronger. In Tampa Bay and across Florida, the Times informs and empowers citizens on the most important issues, but our work is under great threat. Big Tech is weakening communities by controlling how quality news gets funded. It's time to give people, not algorithms, the freedom to support local reporting that serves them best."

Tim Kennedy, Regional President Advance Local and President of The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com stated, "American cities and towns, like Syracuse NY, are better because of the work done by our local news reporters and editors. The voters are informed; the powerful are held accountable. It is well past time for Congress to protect their work from digital theft and allow for fair compensation from the technology companies that benefit so richly from the tilted playing field."

Barbara Peng, CEO, Business Insider stated, "The important work done by journalists in newsrooms across the country, like Business Insider, is imperative to uncovering the facts and delivering critical news that impacts our everyday lives. As AI continues to change how people find and consume information, particularly in the generative search experience, we must ensure that copyrights are protected and technology companies properly credit and compensate news organizations for our work. The thousands of publications that are represented on Capitol Hill this week together implore Congress to support the journalism industry at this critical juncture."

Last night, the Alliance recognized Senators Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) for their contributions to preserving quality local journalism at its Support Journalism Awards and Chairman's Dinner held at the Washington Marriott Capitol Hill.

Coffey added, "We are very appreciative of the hard work and dedication of Senators Rounds and Blumenthal, and we look forward to working with them to ensure that the free press endures, and future generations continue to have access to accurate, timely news and information on important events and issues that impact their daily lives."

