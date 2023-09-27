News/Media Alliance Hosts 'Support Journalism' Fly-In to Advocate for Importance of Quality Journalism

Eighty-four participants representing news publishers in 25 states across the country are meeting with Senators and Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. today as part of a Support Journalism Fly-In hosted by the News/Media Alliance, a nonprofit trade association representing more than 2,000 print and digital news and magazine publishers in the U.S.
ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eighty-four participants representing news publishers in 25 states across the country are meeting with Senators and Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. today as part of a Support Journalism Fly-In hosted by the News/Media Alliance, a nonprofit trade association representing more than 2,000 print and digital news and magazine publishers in the U.S. The Fly-In is being held to advocate for the importance of quality journalistic and creative content and the need for legislative action in the United States.
"Our members are here in Washington today because they are passionate about quality journalism, and right now its future is at risk," stated News/Media Alliance President & CEO Danielle Coffey. "Current marketplace imbalances and economic headwinds have created an environment where quality is no longer rewarded, and intermediaries benefit at the expense of those who invest in the creative process. If we allow this to continue, we will lose the invaluable benefits of a free press, which is critical to an informed society and a functional democracy."
In their meetings with Members of Congress, publishers will discuss the need for fair compensation from the Big Tech platforms in the form of the bipartisan Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA, S. 1094); protection from unlawful scraping of content by artificial intelligence systems; tax credits such as those stipulated in the Community News and Small Business Support Act (H.R. 4756); and privacy legislation.
Executives representing news publishers of all sizes will be in attendance.
Chris Argentieri, President of California Times, which includes the Los Angeles Times stated, "In times of crisis, in times of curiosity, and in times of concern, people turn to news organizations they trust to provide guidance and information on the news of the day."
Debby Krenek, Publisher, Newsday Media Group, LLC stated, "Newsday's reporters are the lifeblood of our communities on Long Island and help establish the bedrock of a healthy democracy by informing and empowering all Long Islanders. Local journalism is not a luxury. It's a necessity and it is under existential threat."
Grant Moise, CEO of DallasNews Corporation and President & Publisher of The Dallas Morning News stated, "The Dallas Morning News employs over 600 people, and these colleagues' dedication and hard work helps keep North Texans informed and empowered daily. In the digital age, journalism faces many threats. We are here to ask you to support our industry, not just for us, but for all Americans."
Last night the Alliance recognized Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) for her contributions to preserving quality journalism at a "Support Local Journalism" reception held at the Washington Post 's headquarters. Senator John Thune (R-SD) will also accept an award for his contributions to sustaining quality journalism at a meeting with publishers today.
Coffey added, "We appreciate the hard work and dedication of Senators Klobuchar, Kennedy and Thune, and we look forward to working with them to save local journalism so that future generations can rely on timely, vetted news and information that impact their daily lives."
The News/Media Alliance is a nonprofit organization representing more than 2,000 news and magazine media organizations and their multiplatform businesses in the United States and globally. Alliance members include print and digital publishers of original journalism. Headquartered just outside Washington, D.C., the association focuses on ensuring the future of journalism through communication, research, advocacy, and innovation. Information about the News/Media Alliance can be found at http://www.newsmediaalliance.org.
Media Contact
Lindsey Loving, News/Media Alliance, 5713661000, [email protected], www.newsmediaalliance.org
SOURCE News/Media Alliance
Share this article