News/Media Alliance Names Neil Quinter Chief Lobbyist as Public Policy and Advocacy Team Expands

Quinter starts in his new role on September 21 and leads the Alliance government affairs team, including two full-time staff and legislative consultants.

He received his J.D. from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations/Political Science from Colgate University.

"I'm very excited to welcome Neil to the Alliance team," said Alliance President and CEO, Danielle Coffey. "His background is exactly what we need to drive momentum around critically important Alliance initiatives and member priorities. He will bring a great depth of experience and knowledge to our team, and we are fortunate to have him."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Alliance at this critical time for the news industry," said Quinter. "News organizations play a vital role in our democracy, and I'm excited to be able to work with such a talented team to protect and promote the Fourth Estate. America needs the news, now more than ever."

The Alliance also welcomed several other new staff members to its public policy team over the last several months, including:

Regan Smith , who joined the Alliance as Senior Vice President & General Counsel on September 12 . Smith is a recognized authority on topics including copyright, artificial intelligence, digital rights management, statutory and collective licensing, and administrative law. Prior to joining the Alliance, she was Head of Public Policy in Spotify's government affairs group, where she led global policy development and advocacy related to intellectual property and music policy. Before that, she was the General Counsel and Associate Register of Copyrights at the U.S. Copyright Office, where she oversaw an extensive portfolio of regulatory, litigation, and policy matters, including leading over 50 regulatory proceedings, providing expert advice to federal agencies and congressional offices, and successfully driving policy discussions and regulatory reforms related to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and digital music licensing.

Coffey continued, "We are elated to have such a capable and experienced public policy and advocacy team to carry out the important work we do here at the Alliance on behalf of our members. I am incredibly confident with this team on board, and I am looking forward to working with them to carry out the Alliance's mission and key objectives and initiatives moving forward."

The News/Media Alliance is a nonprofit organization representing more than 2,000 news and magazine media organizations and their multiplatform businesses in the United States and globally. Alliance members include print and digital publishers of original journalism. Headquartered just outside Washington, D.C., the association focuses on ensuring the future of journalism through communication, research, advocacy, and innovation. Information about the News/Media Alliance can be found at http://www.newsmediaalliance.org.

