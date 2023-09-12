News/Media Alliance Names Regan Smith Senior Vice President & General Counsel

"The role of trusted, compelling news and media is more important than ever, and I look forward to working with the Alliance's members, leadership team and staff to advance the industry's objectives." Tweet this

Smith has testified before multiple parliamentary bodies on legislative proposals. She also teaches copyright law as a Professorial Lecturer in Law at George Washington University law school. She is a trustee of the Copyright Society of the USA and chair of the ABA's Copyright Legislation committee. Earlier in her career, Smith advised clients in private practice on a wide range of IP, advertising, media and technology law matters.

"I'm very excited to welcome Regan to the Alliance team," said Alliance President and CEO, Danielle Coffey. "Her background is extremely relevant and will lend itself perfectly to moving our copyright and legal affairs initiatives forward and leading our broader public policy initiatives. I couldn't be happier to have her on board and look forward to working with her on these important member priorities and objectives."

Smith stated, "I'm delighted to be joining the Alliance at this exciting and critical moment of time. The role of trusted, compelling news and media is more important than ever, and I look forward to working with the Alliance's members, leadership team and staff to advance the industry's objectives."

Smith begins in her new role on September 12.

Smith received a J.D. from Harvard Law and a B.A. in philosophy and political science from the University of Michigan.

