Newsweek and Best Practice Institute Unveil 2nd Annual Excellence 1000 Index

Best Practice Institute and Newsweek announce the 2nd annual Excellence 1000 Index, recognizing companies that demonstrate leadership in ethics, innovation, sustainability, and stakeholder value across multiple performance metrics.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best Practice Institute (BPI) and Newsweek are proud to announce the release of the 2nd annual Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index, the definitive list honoring corporations that lead with integrity, innovation, and a measurable commitment to ethical leadership.
"In an era where narratives often overshadow facts, the Excellence 1000 Index stands as a testament to the importance of verified impact and ethical leadership," said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. "This year's honorees exemplify what it means to prioritize innovation, sustainability, and stakeholder value over tradition and superficial metrics. By recognizing these trailblazers, we aim to inspire a new standard for evaluating corporate success that values measurable progress and integrity above all."
The 2025 Excellence 1000 Index, released today on Newsweek.com, highlights organizations that excel across core pillars, including employee sentiment, customer trust, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) impact, adherence to ethical standards, and sustainable business practices.
Criteria include key benchmarks such as Employee Ratings, Customer Ratings, ESG Risk Ratings, adherence to ISO standards, R&D spending, Global Compact status, and BBB accreditation for smaller organizations. Notably, the index also incorporates the volume and sentiment of customer complaints to deliver a holistic view of corporate responsibility.
Congratulations to NVIDIA, Accenture, and Goodman Group for securing the top spots! This prestigious ranking evaluates over 25,000 companies across 25+ industries, recognizing those that excel in:
- Employee satisfaction
- Customer trust
- ESG impact
- Ethical leadership
- Sustainable business practices
Key insights from this year's index:
- IT Services leads with 25% representation
- Manufacturing sector grew from 5% to 15%
- Financial Services expanded from 8% to 12%
🔹 Top performers:
- NVIDIA claims #1 spot
- Accenture at #2
- Goodman Group rounds out top 3
- Cisco Systems and Juniper Networks complete top 5
📈 Industry trends:
- IT Services dominates with 25% representation
- Manufacturing sector tripled growth (5% to 15%)
- Financial Services seeing strong momentum (8% to 12%)
- IoT companies comprise 40% of Top 100
💡 Interesting findings:
- Average revenue: $15.4B across listed companies
- 26% of companies are UN Global Compact participants
- Professional Services firms achieved highest average rating (4.55)
- Over 25,000 companies evaluated to select final 1,000
"Corporate success today goes beyond financial performance. The Excellence 1000 Index honors companies that balance strategic growth with a deep commitment to ethics, social responsibility, and sustainability. Together with our partner Best Practice Institute, we are proud to recognize these organizations redefining leadership in the corporate world," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek.
Organizations aspiring to be featured in future editions of the Excellence 1000 Index or on BPI's Best of Best Practices and Most Loved Workplaces® lists are encouraged to express their interest via the Excellence 1000 Index site at https://excellence.bestpracticeinstitute.org/.
Interested in the full research? Best Practice Institute, Newsweek's research partner, maintains detailed findings at excellence.bestpracticeinstitute.org and can be contacted for a quote.
About Best Practice Institute
Best Practice Institute - https://www.bestpracticeinstitute.org/ is a research-based organization dedicated to advancing leadership, talent management, and corporate ethics through innovation and measurable practices. With a mission to inspire organizational excellence, BPI sets the global standard for fostering workplace cultures that thrive on integrity and impact.
BPI is the owner of Most Loved Workplace®, the leading recognition program that certifies organizations based on employee sentiment and emotional connection. Through its rigorous methodology and focus on systemic collaboration, respect, and shared values, Most Loved Workplace® empowers companies to achieve greater engagement, retention, and cultural alignment while gaining global recognition for their workplace excellence. To apply for Most Loved Workplace® certification visit https://mostlovedworkplace.com/ or apply online for the Excellence Index at: Http://excellence.bestpracticeinstitute.org
