Newsweek Names CancerIQ One of the World's Best Digital Health Companies

"From day one, the team at CancerIQ has worked relentlessly to push the boundaries of cancer care by helping clinicians use genetic information to detect cancer earlier or prevent it altogether – at scale. Being recognized as one of the best digital health companies by Newsweek is yet another validation that our efforts are making an impact," said Feyi Ayodele, founder and CEO of CancerIQ.

By integrating family history, genomics, behavioral data and AI-generated risk data directly into clinical workflows, CancerIQ makes it easy for clinicians in any care setting to offer access to comprehensive cancer risk assessment, genetic testing, and personalized cancer care pathways.

Today, CancerIQ is the precision health platform of choice in over 225 diverse clinical locations and specialties across the country. The platform is proven to double genetics workforce capacity and enhance cancer risk assessment and screening compliance, which supports earlier cancer diagnoses and reduces mortality and cost. Recent outcomes achieved by CancerIQ have been published in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention and Genetics in Medicine.

About CancerIQ

CancerIQ is the only cancer-focused precision health platform that empowers healthcare providers to detect cancer earlier and prevent it altogether across all patient populations. Integrated directly into real-time EHR workflows, CancerIQ makes it easy to gather comprehensive patient data, automatically map it to the latest evidence-based guidelines, and expand access to personalized care plans, cutting-edge clinical solutions, and genomic innovations. CancerIQ co-founder and CEO Feyi Ayodele was recently named a Modern Healthcare Innovator for pioneering this transformative approach to cancer prevention, early detection and treatment. Learn more at canceriq.com, follow CancerIQ on X or LinkedIn.

