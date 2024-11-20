Newsweek Ranks Berklee Online No. 5 on List of America's Top Online Schools 2025

"We are deeply honored to stand among the top institutions shaping the future of online learning and inspiring lifelong learners worldwide." —Debbie Cavalier, CEO and cofounder of Berklee Online Post this

Berklee Online's ranking is based on a survey that Statista conducted between June 3 and August 7, 2024. The survey involved more than 10,000 US residents who have taken online courses to earn a degree, or for professional or personal development. Respondents shared their experiences by rating the institutions on a criteria of organization, support, price, reputation, success, and practical relevance. Finally, they rated their institution by satisfaction and their overall recommendation. Statista's methodologies can be viewed here.

"For those looking to further their knowledge—from individual non-degree courses for the curious or for professional development to a full academic degree—online schools offer customized opportunities to people in all stages of life," says Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief of Newsweek, in the announcement.

Berklee Online has a wide range of offerings, including bachelor's and master's degree programs, certificates, individual courses, and masterclasses, all designed to equip students of all ages with the skills and knowledge to pursue a life in music.

To read Newsweek and Statista's full list of America's Top Online Schools 2025, visit www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-top-online-college-2025. For more information about Berklee Online, visit online.berklee.edu.

Founded in 2002, Berklee Online is the premier innovator and largest provider of worldwide music education, offering more than 75,000 lifelong learners from 164 countries the renowned curriculum of Berklee College of Music, at a fraction of the cost. With more than 18,000 annual enrollments in credit-based courses, certificates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs, and nearly 3.7 million enrollments in massive open online courses, students receive expert music instruction and emerge with the skills to exceed the demands of the music industry.

