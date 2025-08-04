NEWT Launches Teaser Site for "NEWT Chat," an AI Chat Agent Specializing in the Travel and Service Industry

Reiwa Travel, Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Takaya Shinozuka), the company behind the smart and affordable travel app "NEWT," has launched the teaser site for "NEWT Chat," an AI chat agent specializing in the tourism and service industry. "NEWT Chat" is a self-sufficient AI chat agent designed to meet customer needs without requiring human intervention. It supports a wide range of travel-related businesses, including hotels, inns, government agencies, saunas, and restaurants. The agent handles everything from reservation assistance and tourist information to emergency responses, and anyone can implement it without writing a single line of code. By supplementing and replacing customer service tasks 24/7, 365 days a year, "NEWT Chat" significantly helps alleviate labor shortages and reduces operational burdens. We are preparing a variety of plans, from a completely free version with access to almost all features to a more advanced agent that can be "hired" for about 200 yen per day. This summer, we plan to launch a completely free trial plan for those who pre-register. Preparations for live operation are already underway in collaboration with numerous accommodation facilities and service businesses. We invite you to experience how the magical AI chat agent from the travel app "NEWT" can smartly solve real-world challenges in the travel and service industry. You can pre-register for early access to the "NEWT Chat" AI agent at the following URL: https://newt.net/en/chat?utm_medium=pr

Challenges in the Travel and Service Industry That NEWT Chat Solves

A persistent challenge in the travel and service industry is that while bookings can be completed on smartphones or PCs, subsequent customer service and inquiry responses still require a human touch. This is compounded by chronic labor shortages and the excessive workload placed on limited staff. The inability to adequately handle nighttime, multilingual, or peak-season inquiries often leads to lower customer satisfaction and staff burnout.

Even if individual facilities attempt to introduce AI, the systems are extremely complex, and development entails significant effort and cost. It is practically impossible for a single facility to cover these development costs.

Against this backdrop, "NEWT Chat" was developed to be a "team member" for frontline staff in the travel and service industry. It can be flexibly designed to fit industry-specific service flows and the needs of each facility, providing automated responses 24/7 in multiple languages. It serves as a new customer service infrastructure that reduces the burden on staff while maintaining and improving the quality of customer support.

Furthermore, as the AI accumulates and learns from daily interactions, it enables optimized responses tailored to each company or facility. Its design ensures that the more it is used, the more it becomes customized to provide service that deeply understands the specific context of the site, improving not only the accuracy of answers to common questions but also evolving to handle facility-specific information and nuances in tone suited to the customer base.

Key Features of NEWT Chat

No-Code Implementation: No specialized knowledge is required, and customization is available for each facility.

Specialized for Travel & Service: The AI is deeply trained in the knowledge of a wide range of businesses, including hotels, inns, saunas, and restaurants.

Wide Range of Responses: It naturally covers everything from FAQs to reservations, in-stay inquiries, and tourist information.

24/7 Operation: It responds instantly to inquiries, even at night or during peak seasons.

Multilingual Support: It can be used for inbound tourism, supporting Japanese and English, with more languages to be added.

Limited-Time-Only, Completely Free Trial Plan: A free trial plan will be available this summer.

• Future Developments and Call for Partners

We are currently accelerating collaboration with a wide range of partners, including industry leaders like Tatsuki Sauna, R COFFEE STAND, Aloha7 Inc., MATSUDAYA, Hamanoyu, Bettei Senjuan, Yunushi Ichijo, and Hotel Sunbird, to drive development toward the summer release of "NEWT Chat." With today's teaser site launch, we are also starting to accept entries from accommodation facilities, tourist attractions, and food service businesses considering implementation. At the same time, we are recruiting launch partners to cooperate in development. Through "NEWT Chat," Reiwa Travel will promote the "hiring" of AI chat agents to support a productivity revolution in the travel and service industry.

For inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About NEWT - The Smart, Affordable Travel App

You can find the web version of NEWT's overseas tours at https://newt.net/ and the hotel version at https://newt.net/hotel. The mobile app can be downloaded at https://newt.net/app. The official LINE account is https://lin.ee/ZKchfbF.

About Reiwa Travel, Inc.Reiwa Travel is a digital travel agency with the mission to "Design a New Travel Experience." We aim to provide new experiences and new social value in travel. Since April 2022, we have been offering the smart and affordable travel app "NEWT." We are committed to maximizing DX in booking and management operations within the travel industry and creating social value through the travel experience.

Name: Reiwa Travel, Inc.

Location: 15F Shibuya Infoss Tower, 20-1 Sakuragaoka-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

CEO: Takaya Shinozuka

Founded: April 5, 2021

Business: Travel Agency

License: Type 1 Travel Agency (Japan Tourism Agency Registered Travel Agency No. 2123)

Affiliations: Full member of JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents), accredited agent of IATA (International Air Transport Association)

You can find more information about the company on their corporate HP: https://newt.net/company and the "NEWT" Brand Page: https://newt.net/brand.

Official SNS:

Media Contact

Mina Kabara, Reiwa Travel, Inc., 81 050-6865-4408, [email protected], https://www.reiwatravel.co.jp/

