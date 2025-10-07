Newton appoints Tony Ward as Consumer Partner - North America

Tony's skills, experience, and relationships, combined with that approach, puts us in the perfect position to take our growth to a new level in North America, said Wil Schoenmakers, Global Head of Retail and Consumer Goods, Newton. Post this

Now, the business is looking to utilize its expertise and experience to further enhance its services to global consumer goods and retail businesses across North America.

Spearheading this expansion, Tony brings over 30 years of knowledge and skills from his time in the industry. Most recently, he was a Partner within the Consumer sector and North America Supply Chain Leader for Retail at Ernst and Young. His previous roles include Managing Director – Retail Strategy at Accenture, with a focus on global strategy, growth, and innovation, and Senior Partner at Kurt Salmon Associates responsible for North America retail and consumer products.

Tony's appointment completes a trio of senior hires within Newton's Consumer team this year, having appointed Harmen van Os as a Consumer Goods Partner in July, and Wil Schoenmakers as Global Head of Retail and Consumer Goods in February.

Wil Schoenmakers, Global Head of Retail and Consumer Goods, Newton, comments: "This year, Newton has gone from strength to strength, and the growth and expansion of our consumer business is testament to the hard work and tenacity of the team. Our unique approach and methodology are what makes clients come back time and time again. Tony's skills, experience, and relationships, combined with that approach, puts us in the perfect position to take our growth to a new level in North America."

Tony Ward, Partner at Newton, comments: "Newton's business model is fascinating, and the team is already positively impacting the consumer goods and retail landscape, driven by a dynamic culture, exceptional talent, deep industry expertise, and a collaborative ethos. Having worked with some of the biggest consumer brands in the world, I know there's a hunger for this sort of approach that's going un-fed. The North American consumer landscape is fiercely competitive, and the problems that businesses are facing are knotty and business-critical. I can't wait to work with the team to bring everything Newton does best to this new market, ensuring that Newton's DNA is retained across every project, regardless of location."

About Newton

Newton partners with clients in strategic delivery across the public and private sectors, unlocking complexity to create measurable and meaningful impact.

Newton has, throughout its 25-year history, shaped and delivered programs across over 100 public sector organizations, multiple defense and infrastructure organizations, and leading retail and manufacturing supply chains. This work has delivered real and lasting impact, including delivering better value offerings for consumers while also delivering +20% increase in operating profit in a major retailer. Achieving a design production increase by 480% during a major infrastructure upgrade programme as well as delivering billions of savings on a major defense program. Across the public sector, we have delivered £1.6 billion savings while also improving outcomes for thousands of people living in the UK. For more information, please visit https://newtonimpact.com/

