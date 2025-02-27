NewtonWorks Corporation Unveils Powerful Tool For Rubber Seal Analysis In Europe

"We worked closely with our partners to develop a comprehensive FEA analysis tool specifically designed for the needs of design engineers. It will help rubber seal analysis to become easier, more efficient, and self-enabling for engineering teams." - Naomichi Taketa, Account Manager Post this

Redefining rubber seal analysis

Unlike traditional Finite Element Analysis (FEA) methods, which often require specialised engineering expertise and external resources, eSeal enables in-house design engineers to seamlessly execute advanced simulations in a two-dimensional cross-section with a smart graphical user interface (GUI).

The tool accounts for boundary and assembly conditions, ensuring comprehensive and reliable results.

NewtonSuite eSeal's core benefits include:

Easy to use: The tool is simple to onboard and is self-enabling for designers. eSeal bundles with ADINA, one of the world's leading nonlinear analysis tools.

Shorter development timelines: Designers can perform rubber seal analysis in-house easily, reducing downstream errors and the time spent on the project.

Lower costs: By moving the analysis in-house, engineering teams eliminate the need for expensive FEA specialists or outsourcing to high-cost engineering firms.

With eSeal, design engineers can maintain full control over their projects, achieving efficient FEA analysis while optimising costs and resources.

Use cases for eSeal include (but are not limited to): simulating the assembly and working state of static and dynamic seals for dust and waterproofing. Predicting the deformation of contact parts and changes in sliding resistance and contact pressure distribution during assembly and sliding.

NewtonSuite eSeal is available across the European market, providing companies with a revolutionary tool for performing rubber seal and weather strip analysis. View eSeal in simulation at The Gasket & Seals Show (19 - 20 March 2025 in Amsterdam). Book an appointment to view eSeal.

Megan Thudium, NewtonWorks Corporation, 49 15158114068, [email protected], https://newtonworks.com/en/

