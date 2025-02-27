NewtonWorks Corporation Unveils Powerful Tool For Rubber Seal Analysis In Europe

NewtonSuite eSeal Brings Accurate Rubber Seal Analysis To Design Engineers
TOKYO, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NewtonWorks Corporation is proud to announce the European launch of NewtonSuite eSeal, an easy-to-use tool designed to revolutionise rubber seal and weather strip analysis.
Powered by ADINA, one of the world's leading nonlinear analysis tools, eSeal supports engineering teams to perform highly accurate rubber seal and weather strip analysis involving contact, large deformations, and rubber—all within minutes.
Redefining rubber seal analysis
Unlike traditional Finite Element Analysis (FEA) methods, which often require specialised engineering expertise and external resources, eSeal enables in-house design engineers to seamlessly execute advanced simulations in a two-dimensional cross-section with a smart graphical user interface (GUI).
The tool accounts for boundary and assembly conditions, ensuring comprehensive and reliable results.
NewtonSuite eSeal's core benefits include:
- Easy to use: The tool is simple to onboard and is self-enabling for designers. eSeal bundles with ADINA, one of the world's leading nonlinear analysis tools.
- Shorter development timelines: Designers can perform rubber seal analysis in-house easily, reducing downstream errors and the time spent on the project.
- Lower costs: By moving the analysis in-house, engineering teams eliminate the need for expensive FEA specialists or outsourcing to high-cost engineering firms.
With eSeal, design engineers can maintain full control over their projects, achieving efficient FEA analysis while optimising costs and resources.
Use cases for eSeal include (but are not limited to): simulating the assembly and working state of static and dynamic seals for dust and waterproofing. Predicting the deformation of contact parts and changes in sliding resistance and contact pressure distribution during assembly and sliding.
NewtonSuite eSeal is available across the European market, providing companies with a revolutionary tool for performing rubber seal and weather strip analysis. View eSeal in simulation at The Gasket & Seals Show (19 - 20 March 2025 in Amsterdam). Book an appointment to view eSeal.
Media Contact
Megan Thudium, NewtonWorks Corporation, 49 15158114068, [email protected], https://newtonworks.com/en/
SOURCE NewtonWorks Corporation
