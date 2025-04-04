NewYou MedSpa Opens Innovative Treatment Center in Bucks County PA

"NewYou MedSpa is a dream of mine - to offer advanced treatment options to help our clients look and feel their best," said Daiva Klimiene, Managing Director of NewYou MedSpa. "Our partnership with Guardian Medical Direction has made that dream come true." Post this

At NewYou MedSpa, clients will find a serene sanctuary where beauty meets rejuvenation. The facility offers a wide range of luxurious treatments tailored to individual needs, including:

Rejuvenating facials such as microneedling with PRF, IPL, dermaplaning, oxydermabrasion, BioRepeel chemical peel and Biologique Recherche treatments,

Icoone laser body contouring, cellulite reduction and IPL pigmentation correction and hair removal

Wellness therapies including IV drips, hair restoration, NAD+ injections and Salt Room therapy.

Each treatment is designed to enhance the client's natural beauty and health, ensuring a personalized approach to skincare and wellness.

The opening of NewYou MedSpa marks a significant addition to the local community, providing residents with access to top-tier aesthetic services and expert care. With a focus on innovation and results, NewYou MedSpa aims to set a new standard in the medical spa industry.

About NewYou MedSpa

NewYou MedSpa is a premier medical spa located at the Bucks Club in Jamison, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. In collaboration with Guardian Medical Direction, the spa offers a range of customized treatments focused on skin rejuvenation, body wellness, and overall health. With a commitment to excellence and client satisfaction, NewYou MedSpa provides a tranquil environment for individuals seeking to enhance their beauty and wellness. To schedule an appointment or consultation, book online or call (215) 930-1391.

About Guardian Medical Direction

Guardian Medical Direction is a leader in provider oversight, offering a comprehensive network of healthcare services across all 50 states and with over 650 facilities, including Med spa, IV hydration clinics, concierge, weight-loss clinics, and more. Their expertise in helping clinicians establish and manage their businesses is a core element of their services, ensuring efficient and compliant medical practices. Guardian's dedication to simplifying the process for healthcare providers makes them a trusted partner in the industry. For more information, visit Guardian Medical Direction.

Rose Albert, NewYou MedSpa, 1 215-930-1391, [email protected], newyou-medspa.com

