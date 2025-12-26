Nex-Gen Digital Asset Integrates Quantum, Crypto and AI Technologies

QuptoAI, Inc., a registered California Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), announced pre-launch preparation of Qupto™, a next generation digital asset developed to integrate quantum computing, cryptography and AI technologies.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qupto™ represents an innovative new form of digital asset specifically designed to address the financial, philosophical and trust hesitations many individuals, especially those in Gen Z, have expressed regarding existing digital assets such as cryptocurrencies, meme coins, tokens, and NFTs. Algorithms to prevent supply ownership concentrations (whales) ensure fair participation for all. This allows Qupto™ to function as a true democratized, financially inclusive, and equitable ownership digital asset.
Qupto™ offers an alternative to the high carbon emission, wealth disparity and concentrated ownerships often associated with today's digital assets. As a registered PBC, QuptoAI has pledged to donate 5% of net profits to environmental and wildlife preservation groups chosen through consensus voting. QuptoAI's objectives, principles, and business practices align with values identified as essential in today's world, especially by younger generations, for new technology-centric companies seeking to attract broad base support and engagement.
Qupto™ distinguishes itself as the first digital asset to be based on hybrid quantum-classical computational PoP (Proof of Processing). A patent pending scale of computational processing power governs the rate at which Qupto™ is generated and released into circulation. Quantum cryptography protects privacy and ownership, while AI functions as an additional value proposition enablement and functionality resource.
Qupto™ introduces the unique capability of providing multiple value proposition financial states simultaneously. States include digital collectible, medium of exchange, store of value, and reward opportunity. QuptoAI defines this multifaceted capability as FSB (Financial Super Positioning). The Qupto™ reward opportunity involves Bitcoin and is anticipated to attract considerable attention and interest within the industry when revealed in an upcoming press release.
