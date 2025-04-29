Nexartis Joins Cloudflare's Workers Launchpad Cohort to Scale Infrastructure for the Verified Internet

"We're not just scaling infrastructure — we're rethinking how people coordinate, build, and create online," said Tony Rose, Co-founder and CTO of Nexartis. "Cloudflare's platform unlocks the speed, security, and flexibility we need to make trust a native part of the internet's foundation." Post this

Nexartis is developing a developer-first platform that enables creators, communities, and institutions to embed trust, attribution, and monetization directly into digital experiences. From decentralized marketplaces and open data networks to AI-native content and next-generation platforms, Nexartis helps ecosystems scale with transparency and sovereignty built in.

As part of the Cloudflare Workers Launchpad, Nexartis gains access to technical mentorship, peer collaboration, and a global network of more than 40 infrastructure-focused investors. By leveraging Cloudflare Workers, Workers for Platforms, and KV storage, Nexartis can securely deliver per-customer deployments — enabling scalable, composable infrastructure for verified identity and value attribution.

"We're not just scaling infrastructure — we're rethinking how people coordinate, build, and create online," said Tony Rose, Co-founder and CTO of Nexartis. "Cloudflare's platform unlocks the speed, security, and flexibility we need to make trust a native part of the internet's foundation."

As the web shifts toward open collaboration, verifiable identity, and accountable ownership, Nexartis is laying the groundwork for digital systems where contributions are traceable, ecosystems are interoperable, and creators across all sectors are empowered.

About Nexartis

At Nexartis, we empower creators and innovators to verify identity and provenance, capture value, and attribute contribution across transparent, community-driven ecosystems. By leveraging emerging technologies and decentralized infrastructure, we build tools that redefine how people collaborate, monetize, and own their digital presence — on their terms.

We envision a world where the most advanced technologies — spanning cognitive computing architectures, blockchain-powered identity and payments solutions, and next-generation content delivery — come together to unlock new creative economies. Nexartis provides the scalable infrastructure and tools that allow individuals and communities to build trusted systems where every idea is verifiable, every contribution is valued, and every creator is attributed.

Learn more at: www.nexartis.com

