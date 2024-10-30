Nexartis Partners with AI Film 3 to Enhance Creator Experience at Groundbreaking AI Film and Art Festival

"This collaboration with AI Film 3 represents the perfect fusion of human creativity and AI technology," said Laura Brugioni, CCO of Nexartis. "We're enabling creators to confidently explore new artistic frontiers." Post this

Providing technology to support content upload for the festival

Enhancing creators' ability to monetize their content transparently

Implementing the innovative Split Sheet Technology for transparent royalty distribution

"Our collaboration with AI Film 3 is focused on empowering creators in this exciting new frontier of AI-driven filmmaking," said Tony Rose, CTO of Nexartis. "By providing robust technology solutions, we're ensuring that artists can focus on pushing creative boundaries while having confidence in the management and monetization of their work."

The festival, a cornerstone event for Prometheus Productions LLC, will feature:

Screenings of AI-generated films at AMC Theaters (2 screens)

Panels with artists, creatives, and industry experts

A showcase of 100+ AI artists

Dozens of AI-generated films and shorts, including award-winning selections

PJ Way, Founder at AI Film 3 (AIFilm3.com), stated, "AI Film 3 is dedicated to exploring the limitless potential of AI in filmmaking. Our partnership with Nexartis enhances our ability to introduce AI through a public experience, educating and engaging audiences through cutting-edge entertainment and art."

The collaboration extends beyond the festival, with select works to be showcased on the AI Music and Video Channel, offering creators broader exposure and monetization opportunities.

About AI Film 3: AI Film 3 is a project dedicated to AI-generated films and artistic expression. It provides a space for creators to showcase their work, viewers to discover new and exciting formats and films, and a community for enthusiasts to connect and share ideas. For more information, visit AIFILM3.com.

About Nexartis:

NEXARTIS is committed to developing open ecosystems using modern technology providing economic and development opportunities for human creators. As an AI-first company, Nexartis harnesses artificial intelligence, blockchain, and advanced technologies to create transparent, community-driven ecosystems. For more information, visit Nexartis.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Laura Brugioni Chief Commercial Officer, Nexartis Email: [email protected] Phone: 650-868-2854

Laura Brugioni, Nexartis, 1 6508682854, [email protected], https://nexartis.com/

