Nexartis Partners with AI Film 3 to Enhance Creator Experience at Groundbreaking AI Film and Art Festival

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexartis, a leader in digital identity and IP management solutions, today announced its technology partnership with AI Film 3, leveraging the innovative Nexartis Digital Identity Suite for the upcoming Arizona AI Film & Art Festival. This collaboration marks a significant step toward ensuring transparency in the digital content landscape. The cutting-edge event, organized by Prometheus Productions LLC, is scheduled for October 31 - November 2, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona.
Bringing together visionary artists, technologists, and film enthusiasts, the Arizona AI Film & Art Festival will showcase the collaborative potential of artificial intelligence and human creativity in cinema. This pioneering event will feature an array of innovative AI-assisted films and artworks. Nexartis is facilitating this creative convergence by:
- Providing technology to support content upload for the festival
- Enhancing creators' ability to monetize their content transparently
- Implementing the innovative Split Sheet Technology for transparent royalty distribution
"Our collaboration with AI Film 3 is focused on empowering creators in this exciting new frontier of AI-driven filmmaking," said Tony Rose, CTO of Nexartis. "By providing robust technology solutions, we're ensuring that artists can focus on pushing creative boundaries while having confidence in the management and monetization of their work."
The festival, a cornerstone event for Prometheus Productions LLC, will feature:
- Screenings of AI-generated films at AMC Theaters (2 screens)
- Panels with artists, creatives, and industry experts
- A showcase of 100+ AI artists
- Dozens of AI-generated films and shorts, including award-winning selections
PJ Way, Founder at AI Film 3 (AIFilm3.com), stated, "AI Film 3 is dedicated to exploring the limitless potential of AI in filmmaking. Our partnership with Nexartis enhances our ability to introduce AI through a public experience, educating and engaging audiences through cutting-edge entertainment and art."
The collaboration extends beyond the festival, with select works to be showcased on the AI Music and Video Channel, offering creators broader exposure and monetization opportunities.
About AI Film 3: AI Film 3 is a project dedicated to AI-generated films and artistic expression. It provides a space for creators to showcase their work, viewers to discover new and exciting formats and films, and a community for enthusiasts to connect and share ideas. For more information, visit AIFILM3.com.
NEXARTIS is committed to developing open ecosystems using modern technology providing economic and development opportunities for human creators. As an AI-first company, Nexartis harnesses artificial intelligence, blockchain, and advanced technologies to create transparent, community-driven ecosystems. For more information, visit Nexartis.com.
