Nexartis Powers Major OCME Upgrade With New Creator-Governance Technology for the Open Commercial Media Ecosystem UA (OCME)

- Community-Governed Revenue Distribution with Transparent Tracking

Real-time play record verification ensures creators see every stream and payment across all platforms, with revenue splits determined democratically through OCME's governance framework.

- Automated Smart-Contract Revenue Splits

Payments are distributed automatically based on pre-agreed terms, eliminating disputes and ensuring all contributors are compensated through cryptographically secured smart contracts.

- Professional Broadcast Infrastructure with 24/7 Streaming

Serverless HLS streaming technology provides broadcast-quality presentation with seamless transitions and uninterrupted 24/7 availability — elevating creator content to true television standards.

- Portable Ownership Certificates (Decentralized Identity)

W3C-compliant DID documents provide portable, cryptographically verifiable proof of content ownership that exists independently of any single platform, ensuring creators retain control of their intellectual property.

Building a Transparent Ecosystem

At the core of the release is the Media Registry, powered by decentralized identity (DID) technology. The registry secures creator ownership records and enables verifiable royalty reporting. Unlike traditional streaming services where creators surrender control, OCME ensures artists can take their verified content anywhere.

"As both a DJ and a technologist, I know how outdated licensing makes even streaming a track you've paid for complex and uncertain," said Tony Rose, CTO of Nexartis. "With this OCME upgrade, creators finally have the alternative: every play is independently verified, ownership that's portable across platforms, and payments executed automatically through smart contracts. It's the clarity and reliability the creator economy has been waiting for."

Empowering Creators at Scale

For OCME, the upgrade represents more than technology — it's the foundation of its nonprofit, community-governed model.

"We believe it is time for a new era, an era of Creator Governed Content," stated Andy Woodruff, Executive Director of the OCME. "OCME represents the first true creator-governed ecosystem where artists control not just their content, but the rules governing how that content is managed. Our public governance framework ensures the community shapes ecosystem policies, not corporate executives."

The Future of Creator-Governed Media

Through the Open Commercial Media Ecosystem (OCME), creators can upload and manage their work while retaining full ownership. That content is broadcast worldwide through The AI Music Video Show (AI MVS), OCME's flagship curated channel, streaming on Apple TV and Roku via Alchemy, https://musicvideochannel.ai, and X and other platforms coming soon.

In August 2025, AI MVS reached more than 5 million viewers. With Nexartis' new infrastructure, creators can now see every play and revenue split directly from their dashboards — linking global distribution with transparent, creator-controlled reporting.

Together, Nexartis and OCME are redefining how media is created, distributed, and governed — placing creators, not corporations, in control.

The future of creator-governed content starts today. Learn more at https://nexartis.com and https://ocmeco.org.

About Nexartis

Nexartis LLC empowers creators and innovators to verify identity and provenance, capture value, and attribute contribution across transparent, community-driven ecosystems. Leveraging blockchain, decentralized identity, edge/serverless infrastructure, and AI-driven deployment, Nexartis provides scalable tools for digital sovereignty across industries. By working directly with creators and subject-matter experts, Nexartis builds technology that reflects lived insight, not just features.

About OCME

The Open Commercial Media Ecosystem (OCME) is a creator-governed, not-for-profit ecosystem providing cryptographic content protection and true ownership portability. Powered by Nexartis trust registry technology, OCME ensures creators maintain control of their work across all digital platforms while participating in transparent revenue sharing and community governance.

