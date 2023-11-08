NexCore Group and Arizona Oncology Celebrate the Opening of New Cancer Center in Prescott, Arizona

"The Prescott community now has access to exceptional cancer care at the newly opened Arizona Oncology center, a project realized through the collaboration of NexCore Group with McKesson and US Oncology. Arizona Oncology is more than a building; it's a commitment to the well-being of a community." Post this

Arizona Oncology Practice Director, Melinda Paipa, commented on the process with NexCore Group saying, "We were able to sit down with everyone from NexCore to discuss expectations for both parties, and it turned out amazing." Medical Oncologist, Dr. Iyad Hamarneh, added, "It has exceeded our expectations. The patients are happy; they feel a completely different energy. Having the doctors, the providers, and all the team in one space makes a huge difference. Being able to see the patient, interact with them, provide answers, and do the testing in one place is a huge upgrade."

Arizona Oncology also features a 35-chair infusion area, outdoor garden, 17 total medical, gynecologic, and radiation oncology exam rooms, along with a PET-CT imaging room. The new building design also includes the ability to add up to two medical linear accelerators (LINAC) in the future to target and destroy cancerous cells in a precise area of a patient's body with minimal exposure to the surrounding healthy tissue.

This is the second project NexCore has delivered for Irving, Texas-based McKesson. The Texas Oncology Cancer Center opened in Amarillo earlier in 2023.

"The Prescott community now has access to exceptional cancer care at the newly opened Arizona Oncology center, a project realized through the collaboration of NexCore Group with McKesson and US Oncology", commented NexCore President Jarrod Daddis. "I am also proud of the NexCore team for leading the day-to-day efforts to deliver this project on time and on budget. Arizona Oncology is more than a building; it's a commitment to the well-being of a community."

For a video of the AZ Oncology grand opening: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkdHqjyGQuM

NexCore Group LLC is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing purpose-built facilities for healthcare, science and technology, and senior living. Since its founding in 2004, NexCore has successfully completed over $5.7 billion in real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 16 million square feet of healthcare, science, and senior living communities, and currently manages over $3.3 billion in assets spanning 7.6 million square feet. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Seattle.

