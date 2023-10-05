NexCore Group and CHI Health Celebrate the Opening of New Health Clinic in Omaha, NE

"The Elkhorn Health Clinic is the 9th development we've had the opportunity to collaborate with CHI on. Together, we're shaping a future that will continue to enhance the wellbeing of individuals and communities," commented NexCore President, Jarrod Daddis. Tweet this

Englewood, CO based CHI is part of the Chicago-based health system CommonSpirit, which has hospitals and care centers in 21 states, and was formed in 2019 through an alignment of CHI and Dignity Health.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the dedicated team at NexCore that worked tirelessly to bring this clinic to life," remarked Julie Goebel, COO of CHI Health. "The family health center with 39 exam rooms and state-of-the-art medical equipment will revolutionize the way we deliver care to an ever-growing community. From primary care to prevention and specialized treatments like behavioral health, and Dermatology. Our clinic is a one stop destination for families seeking convenient, healthcare solutions."

"At NexCore, we pride ourselves on building better outcomes through long lasting partnerships," commented NexCore President, Jarrod Daddis. "The Elkhorn Health Clinic is the 9th development we've had the opportunity to collaborate with CHI on. Together, we're shaping a future that will continue to enhance the wellbeing of individuals and communities."

Kyle Robbins, Senior VP of Design & Construction of Denver-based NexCore, a national healthcare real estate (HRE) developer, expressed gratitude at the event for the ongoing relationship with CHI Health. "It's been a pleasure of ours to continue to help CHI deliver exceptional healthcare to communities like Elkhorn. The Elkhorn area will benefit greatly through happier, healthier lives because of the care The Elkhorn Health Clinic will be able to provide.

Rounding out the development team is HGA, headquartered in Minneapolis, and Omaha-based Darland Construction Co.

For a video of the Elkhorn Clinic grand opening: https://vimeo.com/866498903?share=copy

NexCore Group LLC is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing purpose-built facilities for healthcare, science and technology, and senior living. Since its founding in 2004, NexCore has successfully completed over $5.7 billion in real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 16 million square feet of healthcare, science, and senior living communities, and currently manages over $3.3 billion in assets spanning 7.6 million square feet. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Seattle.

