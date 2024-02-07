NexCore Group and CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Open Pivotal Healthcare Hub in Orange, Texas

This brand-new medical campus is critically important for the residents of Orange, Texas, and we are privileged to be a part of this community-driven project and thankful to CHRISTUS, Gisela Houseman, Dr. Marty Rutledge, the City of Orange, and others for their trust in the entire NexCore team. Post this

The City and County of Orange, Texas had been without a hospital and emergency services since January 2017 when Baptist Hospital Orange closed its doors, forcing residents to travel longer distances over bridges to Beaumont and Port Arthur for critical care.

"When the hospital closed, I think we lost part of our soul and I believe the community grieved for years about it." Remarked Dr. Rutledge. "We don't know how many lives were lost because of delays in getting to an emergency room. I suspect many."

Jarrod Daddis, NexCore Group President, was just as excited to get this medical facility up and running. "This brand-new medical campus is critically important for the residents of Orange, Texas, and the surrounding region. We are privileged to be a part of this community-driven project and thankful to CHRISTUS, Gisela Houseman, Dr. Marty Rutledge, the City of Orange, and others for their trust in the entire NexCore team."

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System, a not-for-profit Catholic healthcare system, has a history of serving its communities spanning over 120 years. NexCore Group collaborated closely with CHRISTUS in designing a facility that aligns seamlessly with their revenue model and clinical objectives. This cooperative endeavor also encompassed the generous donation of land for development by The Houseman Companies, infrastructure construction facilitated by the City of Orange, and tax abatements granted by both the city and county.

CHRISTUS President and CEO, Paul Trevino, highlighted the community involvement in his comments at the ceremony. "This type of project does not happen overnight. It happens because of the commitment, the energy, the passion, and the resources of the leaders in the community. We felt that in a big way when we were invited to look at this project."

Gisela Houseman, owner of The Houseman Companies spoke to the long journey of bringing the missing healthcare services back to Orange. "They (City of Orange) made a commitment to build the road. I said, 'I'll give the land if you commit your part'. Then we started bringing in potential developers and potential builders and NexCore just rose to the top. They have done so much of this, and you want someone that's experienced."

The Gisela Houseman Medical Campus includes the following:

24/7 Emergency care with two assessment and 10 exam rooms.

Four extended-stay rooms.

Diagnostic imaging featuring CT, EKG, diagnostic and vascular ultrasound, digital radiography, and soon-to-arrive MRI.

Women's Center that includes advanced 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, and bone density screening.

Medical office suites housing primary and specialty care providers.

Helping NexCore deliver the two-story project were architects SmithGroup and PhiloWilke, and general contractor Arch-Con. The fully leased space began seeing patients to physicians this past November, while the hospital opened its doors on February 1.

Orange Mayor, Larry Spears, Jr., expressed his gratitude to NexCore for its help in delivering the project to the community. "I can tell you if there was ever anyone who wanted to know who to get involved to help bring this to your community, its NexCore all the way. It was no longer a business; they were more a family, and I am thankful; very, very thankful.

