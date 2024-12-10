NexCore Group and Experience Senior Living Break Ground on a 15-story, Luxury Senior Living Community in Falls Church, Virginia.

Breaking ground on The Reserve at Falls Church reflects NexCore's steadfast belief in the future of senior living. As today's aging demographic continues to grow, we are focused on developing communities that meet their evolving needs, offering modern spaces that foster independence and connection. Post this

NexCore partnered with an affiliate of Nuveen Real Estate to capitalize the project. This is the third ground-up senior living development project on which both companies have collaborated. "The Reserve at Falls Church aligns with Nuveen's focus for developing state-of-the-art senior living communities for the next generation of seniors in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets like Falls Church," noted Andrew Pyke, Head of Healthcare Real Estate at Nuveen. "We are excited to partner again with a first-class developer in NexCore and an operator in ESL to bring this project to the greater DC community."

The Reserve at Falls Church offers an unparalleled host of high-end amenities for residents. Dining options will feature certified organic ingredients and will be available from multiple restaurants within the community, including a chophouse, a seafood restaurant, an oyster bar, and a cocktail lounge. Other amenities include an indoor saltwater pool and spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an expansive maker space designed for creative expression and lifelong learning. The community will also offer concierge services, valet parking, and electric vehicle transportation options.

"We're excited to bring The Reserve at Falls Church to life and are thrilled to be able to offer our award-winning continuum of care, allowing residents of Falls Church to remain close to their friends and family and enjoy the lifestyle they've grown accustomed to," said Phill Barklow, President of Experience Senior Living. "The Reserve is the pinnacle of luxury among senior communities and offers more than just a place to live—it's a community of connection and purpose where residents can enjoy elevated living, unparalleled care, and a deep sense of connection to their community."

The Reserve at Falls Church seamlessly integrates into West Falls, a multiphase, mixed-use, transit-oriented neighborhood. Spanning 1.2 million SF across nearly 10 acres of land, West Falls is the largest development in the city's history. West Falls serves as a gateway to the city and a vibrant gathering place for all, featuring modern residences at The Oak and The Alder, curated retail and dining, Home2 Suites by Hilton, The Wellness Center, a medical office building, and The Commons, the neighborhood's central outdoor gathering space. Hoffman & Associates, the master developer of West Falls, is a nationally recognized leader in both residential and mixed-use development across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

The Reserve at Falls Church, expected to open in the spring of 2027, is NexCore's second senior living development in Virginia and expands ESL's operating presence in the state.

About NexCore Group LLC

NexCore Group LLC is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing purpose-built facilities for medical, science and technology, and senior living. Since its founding in 2004, NexCore has successfully completed over $5.7 billion in real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 16 million square feet of medical, science, and senior living communities, and currently manages over $3.3 billion in assets spanning 7.6 million square feet. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Dallas, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

About Experience Senior Living

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner, developer, and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. ESL is reimagining senior housing by leveraging its vast experience to integrate strategic, operational, and human-centered aspirations. The team at ESL then translates those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything ESL does, and their team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington.

ABOUT HOFFMAN & ASSOCIATES

Hoffman & Associates is a nationally recognized leader in both residential and mixed-use development across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Since its founding in 1993, Hoffman & Associates has developed over 75 mixed-use, residential, office, and retail projects with an unwavering commitment to sustainable and innovative development that puts community first. Hoffman & Associates is an industry leader in creating inclusive communities that bring people together and enhance the way we socialize, work, and live together. The company has large-scale developments throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area, Virginia, and North Carolina, with a portfolio totaling $6 billion. Hoffman & Associates is also the managing member of Hoffman-Madison Waterfront, a joint venture with Madison Marquette, which developed The Wharf, a $3.6 billion, 3.5 million-square-foot neighborhood along Washington, DC's waterfront. Other large-scale neighborhood developments include Seaboard Station, Union West, West Falls, and Parcel B at Audi Field. Hoffman & Associates' current residential portfolio includes 4600 Fairfax Drive, The Alder, The Oak, The Westerly, 2500 Distribution Street, 3200 W Moore Street, Amaris, The Signal, The Point and The Miles. Hoffman & Associates has offices in Washington, DC, and Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.hoffman-dev.com.

