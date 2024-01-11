NexCore Group and Experience Senior Living Named Finalists for National Awards

"NexCore is honored to be recognized by HREI with three finalists this year. These projects are designed to further our commitment to build better outcomes for our clients and patients, and to provide seniors with inviting communities that invite them to stay connected, active, and engaged." Post this

Phill Barklow, President of NexCore Group's Experience Senior Living (ESL), continues, saying, "Having Sancerre at Atlee Station and The Gallery at Broomfield recognized nationally is a testament to our team members, residents, and their families. It validates our mission of creating communities with purpose, that each of these shareholders strive for daily."

NexCore projects have been honored as Finalists 30 times and Winners eight times, including six development projects; a 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Tim Oliver; and the 2019 Healthcare Real Estate Executive of the Year, Greg Venn, NexCore's CEO and Founding Partner.

The 2023 NexCore Group HREI Insights Awards Finalists are:

Arizona Oncology Cancer Center, Prescott, AZ

As a finalist in the "Best New Development, MOBs and Other Outpatient Facilities, Less than 25,000 sf" category, The Arizona Oncology-Prescott Cancer Center stands as a beacon of comprehensive cancer care, contributing significantly to the well-being of the community.

The 23,000 sf facility includes a 36-chair infusion area, outdoor garden, 17 medical, gynecologic, and radiation oncology exam rooms, and a PET-CT imaging room. The design also allows the ability to add up to two medical linear accelerators (LINAC) in the future to target and destroy cancerous cells in a precise area of a patient's body with minimal exposure to the surrounding healthy tissue.

"Arizona Oncology had a vision, a vision that would give this community a sense of security with their oncology needs", remarked Melinda Paipa, Practice Director at Arizona Oncology. "NexCore made this come to life by taking our vision and showing us that we could make it happen in a reasonable amount of time. We had our expectations and they exceeded them."

Sancerre Atlee Station – Mechanicsville, VA

A finalist in the "Post-Acute & Senior Living Facilities Best New Ground-Up Development" category, the two-story, 92,332 sf senior living community is specifically designed to offer Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care services to its residents. Sancerre Atlee Station is the company's first developed and operated community in the state of Virginia.

NexCore's senior living entity, Experience Senior Living (ESL), identified an underserved senior living market amidst aging communities in suburban Richmond, Virginia. With a total of 103 apartment suites available, Sancerre Atlee Station provides a range of living options to meet each resident's unique lifestyle. The senior living community offers numerous amenities and services that make it an ideal living destination for seniors.

On the nomination Mr. Barklow commented, "Sancerre at Atlee Station is a modern interpretation of classic Virginia architecture. There is such a deep culture in our surrounding market that we wanted to pay homage to the lifestyle that our residents and families were used to. We are excited to be a part of the deep-rooted history that the greater Richmond area has, as well as being an active participant in helping to shape the future."

The Gallery at Broomfield, Broomfield, CO

The Gallery at Broomfield has also been named a Finalist in the "Post-Acute & Senior Living Facilities Best New Ground-Up Development" Category. The three-story, 100,986 square foot community includes 115 assisted living and memory care apartments.

Experience Senior Living (ESL), NexCore's senior living entity, researched and realized an opportunity in the underserved Broomfield, Colorado market. Despite limited land zoned for senior living due to the city's commercial focus, ESL recognized the potential in this high-growth area with no existing competition. ESL strategically identified a narrow 5-acre site, maximizing its potential with a 3-story building oriented westward to embrace Rocky Mountain views. The modern mountain design, curated by a skilled architect and design team, includes front and back courtyards adorned with local art. The assisted living and memory care community features units with full kitchens, offering a complete continuum of care. With full licensing, residents have the flexibility to age in place, ensuring a dynamic and accommodating living environment.

Mr. Barklow added, "The Gallery at Broomfield is part of our art and music themed independent and assisted living brand. The Broomfield market is full of outdoor, active people that want to continue living a lifestyle with culture and exceptional experiences. We are excited to curate those experiences at The Gallery at Broomfield."

