NexCore Group and Montrose Regional Health Open New Ambulatory Care Center in Western Colorado

"Just because we're an independent hospital and we're on the western slope and rural does not mean that we don't provide high-quality care just as you see in the urban settings of Denver, Salt Lake City, and Phoenix", commented Jeff Mengenhausen, CEO of MRH. "Our community members don't need to leave for that high-quality care that we provide right here within this building."

The new ACC features lab, imaging, and a women's imaging center on the first floor, including the very latest in CT technology. The hospital's Mountain View Therapy Clinic, Alpine Women's Centre and Western Slope Orthopedics will occupy the 2nd floor. The outpatient surgery center and the Spine and Pain Clinic will take up the 4th floor and will open this fall. The Spine and Pain Clinic is currently on the 2nd floor in the interim. The opening frees up much-needed space at the main hospital campus.

The 3rd floor is exclusively leased to Cedar Point Health ("CPH"), the largest primary care provider group in the region. Their vision and investment has been a driving force for the project from the beginning. It became apparent though, to CPH CEO Cory Phillips, that they needed outside help to get this done and that's when NexCore got involved.

"We don't know anything about developing a project like this; we literally knew nothing", commented Phillips. "The thought which was in place at the beginning was, do we start working with an architect on our own or do we go out and investigate facilities? Starting that relationship with NexCore, they had solutions for every question we threw at them, and it made the process so much easier."

"Working with NexCore and starting this four-story 88,000 square-foot ACC, it really gave us a state-of-the-art facility to grow within, and we're full which is amazing", added Mengenhausen. "It is really stepping up our game within the community."

Joining NexCore to deliver the project are architect TreanorHL and general contractor Layton Construction. Debt financing is being handled by Trustmark Bank, with primary equity provided by Harrison Street. CPH, multiple specialty physicians including Western Slope Orthopedics, and NexCore are additional investors in the real estate. NexCore is the owner of the ACC and has entered into a long-term lease with MRH.

"NexCore Group is thrilled to have partnered with Montrose Regional Health on this new Ambulatory Care Center. Providing enhanced outpatient care to the Montrose community, eliminates the need for patients to drive to Grand Junction or Denver for care," says Jarrod Daddis, President of NexCore Group. "It's moments like these that remind me why we're in this business - to invest in communities, support healthcare innovation, and improve lives."

To view a video of the project and the grand opening, visit this link:

Montrose Regional Health Grand Opening Video

