NexCore Group Breaks Ground on New Medical Office Building in Katy, Texas

Set to open in the Summer of 2025, NexCore has secured lease commitments for the project with one space remaining. The new, 12,800-square-foot surgery center will be the anchor tenant with one operating room and four procedure rooms on the first floor. The second floor will house tenants including Digestive Health Associates, an affiliate of GI Alliance, and Houston Colon, an affiliate of HCA Houston Healthcare.

"We had this group of doctors with the same mission of surgery, seeing patients, and a referral system, all in the same center. The next phase was finding a strategic partner, and that's where NexCore came in," remarked Dr. Eric Haas from Houston Colon. "We're experts in what we do and nowhere near experts in the things we don't do. NexCore helped us put together a pro forma at the very beginning, helping us see what it was going to look like in the end, which is extremely important."

"This collaboration is the latest chapter in a series of partnerships between NexCore and Surgery Ventures, powered by HCA Healthcare," said Jim Hartmann, NexCore Executive Vice President. "These projects are made possible through the partnership that we form with the physicians in the ownership of the real estate. Dr. Haas was instrumental in securing the land for this project and was the physician champion who facilitated the successful partnership."

The project team includes general contractor Arch-Con® Corporation and architect BSA LifeStructures. Debt financing is being handled by Wintrust Bank, with equity provided by a joint venture with NexCore's Co-GP Fund and physician tenants.

"NexCore is proud to partner with Surgery Ventures, powered by HCA Healthcare to bring this much-needed endoscopy center to Katy," said Jarrod Daddis, NexCore President. "Our continued collaboration in the Houston market reflects our shared commitment to improving patient access to exceptional healthcare. We are excited to see this project come to life and look forward to continuing to build our relationship with Surgery Ventures."

One space remains available for lease. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Amy Andresen at [email protected] or 303-710-1918 for leasing information.

