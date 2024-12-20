NexCore Group Named as a Finalist for National Healthcare Real Estate Awards

We are honored to be recognized by HREI as finalists in four categories this year. These projects represent our commitment to creating innovative environments that improve healthcare outcomes and offer vibrant communities for seniors that encourage connection, activity, and engagement. Post this

NexCore Group has previously been named as a finalist 34 times and a winner 8 times, including multiple development projects, a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 for Tim Oliver, and the 2019 Healthcare Real Estate Executive of the Year Award for Greg Venn, NexCore's CEO and Founding Partner.

The 2024 NexCore Group HREI Insights Awards Finalists are:

Montrose Regional Hospital – Montrose, CO

Category: Best New Development, MOB's and other Outpatient Facilities, 50,000-99,999 square feet

The 87,822 square-foot Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) at Montrose Regional Hospital (MRH) is a finalist in this category. NexCore partnered with MRH to create a state-of-the-art facility offering a comprehensive range of outpatient services, including Primary Care, Physical Therapy, Imaging, Surgery, and more. The ACC also houses Cedar Point Health (CPH), the region's largest primary care provider, helping to enhance healthcare access and reduce patient outmigration.

Jim Hartmann, Executive Vice President of Real Estate Development at NexCore, commented, "Montrose Regional Health has long been a healthcare leader in the region, and our partnership with them has resulted in a facility that will continue to meet the growing demand for healthcare services in the area."

Renown South Meadows Medical Center – Reno, NV

Category: Best New Development, MOB's and other Outpatient Facilities, More than 100,000 square feet

The 121,117-square-foot Specialty Care Center at Renown Health is an expansive facility which includes a 24,000-square-foot Ambulatory Surgery Center, a comprehensive breast center, and cutting-edge imaging and diagnostic services. The development strengthens Renown's position as northern Nevada's leading healthcare provider.

"We're proud to work alongside Renown Health to help them achieve their vision of delivering affordable, accessible, and high-quality care to northern Nevada," remarked Aaron Brewster, NexCore's SVP of Real Estate Development.

The Gallery at Cape Coral – Independent Living, Cape Coral, FL

Category: Best New Development, Post-Acute & Senior Living Facilities

The Gallery at Cape Coral – Independent Living, developed by NexCore Group and its vertically integrated senior housing operator, Experience Senior Living, is designed to provide a continuum of care for seniors in a hurricane-safe, five-story community. Featuring amenities like a sky bar with panoramic views, a walk-in pool, a dog park, and large-scale event spaces, The Gallery is an inviting and vibrant space for independent living.

Phill Barklow, President of Experience Senior Living, commented, "This expansion represents our commitment to creating exceptional living experiences for older adults, and we are thrilled to see the Gallery's Independent Living community recognized on the national stage."

Julia Wilson, Senior Vice President, Real Estate Management

Category: Executive of the Year

Julia Wilson has been named a finalist for Executive of the Year, in recognition of her leadership in transforming NexCore Group's Real Estate Management team. Under her guidance, the team has nearly doubled in size and enhanced its capacity to support a growing project pipeline. Julia has fostered a culture of mentorship and developed strong institutional relationships, as demonstrated by NexCore's recognition as a recipient of the 2024 ESG Leadership Award.

Michael Ray, Chief Investment Officer at NexCore, added, "Julia's exceptional leadership and ability to drive growth are key to our success. We're fortunate to have her on our team and we look forward to continuing to build on the momentum she's created."

NexCore Group LLC is a national diversified healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing purpose-built facilities for medical, senior living, and science and technology. Since its founding in 2004, NexCore has successfully completed over $5.7 billion in real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 16 million square feet of medical, science, and senior living communities, and currently manages over $3.3 billion in assets spanning 7.6 million square feet. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Seattle. Visit www.nexcoregroup.com

About Experience Senior Living: is a full-service, vertically integrated owner and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. ESL is reimagining senior housing by leveraging their vast experience to integrate strategic, operational, and human-centered aspirations. The team at ESL then translates those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything ESL does, and their team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington. Visit www.experiencesrliving.com

