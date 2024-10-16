NexCore Group Names Carolyn Wilson as Chief Operating Officer

Carolyn has made a significant impact on NexCore. We are excited to have her officially step into the COO role, where her collaborative approach and focus on building strong relationships will further our mission of delivering better outcomes for the clients and communities we serve. Post this

"Carolyn has made a significant impact on NexCore. Her extensive experience in healthcare has delivered exceptional value across our portfolio," said Jarrod Daddis, President of NexCore Group. "We are excited to have her officially step into the COO role, where her collaborative approach and focus on building strong relationships will further our mission of delivering better outcomes for the clients and communities we serve."

During her time at NexCore, Carolyn has collaborated with healthcare systems and physician groups to refine strategies that enhance patient outcomes and financial viability. In partnership with our senior living team, she has enhanced operations and contributed to improvements in net operating income. Drawing from her university expertise, Carolyn has worked to align our Science & Technology initiatives with academic institutions. Her holistic approach ensures that our new project developments and existing properties consistently meet the operational objectives set for each asset.

"I'm thrilled to take on the COO role at NexCore. I look forward to using my experience to elevate the quality of our operations, strengthen our partnerships with healthcare providers, scientists, academic institutions, and other research organizations, and enhance our senior living operations."

Carolyn holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Rush University and an MBA in Business Administration with an emphasis in Operations from Benedictine University. She began her career as a Registered Nurse and has since transitioned into leadership positions, where she has made significant contributions to healthcare operations and strategic planning.

NexCore Group LLC is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing purpose-built facilities for healthcare, science and technology, and senior living. Since its founding in 2004, NexCore has successfully completed over $5.9 billion in real estate transactions throughout 28 states, developed and acquired over 16.5 million square feet of healthcare, science, and senior living communities, and currently manages over $3.6 billion in assets spanning 8.3 million square feet. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Seattle.

