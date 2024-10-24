NexCore Group Opens Intermountain Health's Lutheran Medical Office Building in Wheat Ridge, CO.

We are proud to continue our partnership with Intermountain Health as we open the new Lutheran Medical Office Building on the Lutheran Medical Center campus. Post this

The opening of the MOB follows the recent opening of the new Intermountain Lutheran Hospital and together are designed to position the campus as the healthcare hub for Wheat Ridge and the surrounding communities. The MOB will bring together IMH and affiliated physicians to deliver a comprehensive range of medical services, enhancing access to high-quality care for the local community.

Healthcare services offered at the MOB includes a wide array of medical specialties, including Cardiovascular, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Sleep Lab, Orthopedics, Podiatry, Weight Loss Center, Breast Health, Laboratory, Maternal and Fetal Medicine, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Prosthetics and Orthotics, and ample space for additional services.

NexCore Group was selected as the developer through a competitive process to bring Intermountain Health's vision to life and deliver a differentiated care experience for patients.

"NexCore was differentiated from the other organizations that we considered", stated John Casey, Regional VP of Strategy & Business Development for IMH. "It has been a true partnership with NexCore. As in any good relationship, we bring our respective strengths and work together. We felt very comfortable that they wouldn't just be a building developer, they would be a strategic partner."

The Lutheran MOB is the second of two major projects in the NexCore/IMH partnership. The first facility, Intermountain Health's East Aurora Crossroads MOB opened its doors in August of this year.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Intermountain Health as we open the new Lutheran Medical Office Building on the Lutheran Medical Center campus," commented Jarrod Daddis, NexCore President. "For over a century, the site of the former Lutheran Medical Center has been a cornerstone of care for Wheat Ridge and its neighboring communities. NexCore is honored to be part of this new chapter, helping to shape a future that will serve the community for the next 100 years and beyond."

Joining NexCore to deliver the project are capital partner Nuveen, architect Davis Partnership, and general contractor Saunders Construction.

Limited space is still available for lease to complementary independent physicians. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Kristen Neumann at [email protected] or 303-710-1909 for leasing information.

About NexCore Group LLC

NexCore Group LLC is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing purpose-built facilities for healthcare, science and technology, and senior living. Since its founding in 2004, NexCore has successfully completed over $5.9 billion in real estate transactions throughout 28 states, developed and acquired over 16.5 million square feet of healthcare, science, and senior living communities, and currently manages over $3.6 billion in assets spanning 8.3 million square feet. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Seattle.

