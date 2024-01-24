NexCore Group Opens New HATCHspaces® Life Science Building in Boulder, Colorado

In order for life science clusters to grow, functional and affordable graduation lab space needs to be available for startups emerging from academic labs and incubators. We've designed the HATCHspaces platform to be just that. Post this

"In order for life science clusters to grow, functional and affordable graduation lab space needs to be available for startups emerging from academic labs and incubators. We've designed the HATCHspaces platform to be just that." commented Allan Glass, Executive VP of Science & Technology at NexCore. "Further, our goal is to build innovation clusters by helping science and technology entrepreneurs connect and collaborate with anchor institutions and industry advocates."

Kristen Roy, Director of Biochemistry Teaching Labs at CU Boulder, spoke to the audience announcing an internship partnership between the two entities. "We are excited to partner with HATCHlabs@ Wilderness Place to tap into a unique microcosm of bioscience industry partners who, as opt-in participants in our internship program, will be a valuable resource for our students. I want to thank NexCore Group and HATCHspaces for their generosity with Biochemistry and CU Boulder broadly."

To access additional details about the internship program, please visit: www.colorado.edu/biochemistry/undergraduate-internships

NexCore President Jarrod Daddis added, "This is such an exciting day. There's nothing better in our business than having the opportunity to invest in, redevelop, and manage buildings like we have here in Boulder, especially in our own backyard. This is more than just a building to us; this is really about investing in community, our tenants, the healthcare industry, and the scientific entrepreneurs who feed, fuel, and heal us."

The Boulder region hosts the University of Colorado Boulder, an esteemed research institution, along with significant government research facilities, incubation programs, early-stage venture capital funds and life science entrepreneurs. HATCHlabs@ Wilderness Place is strategically positioned to build upon the region's accomplishments and add to the resources needed to continue the success of the Life Science Industry throughout Colorado.

Colorado BioScience Association (CBA) President & CEO Elyse Blazevich, was also in attendance, representing the largest life science advocacy and support group in the region, noting the importance of groups coming together to address the needs of biotech startups. "The startup companies in our ecosystem could not do the work they do without our university partners and all the support that goes into helping those companies move through the obstacles", said Blazevich. "Huge kudos to HATCHspaces and NexCore Group for selecting Colorado as a key market. The science we see coming out of this ecosystem is remarkable, so we value that you are here."

NexCore partnered with architect, Page, and general contractor, Swinerton, to retrofit the 33,700 SF building. It offers ready-to-use and adaptable laboratories, wet lab space, tenant storage, and communal facilities like a multimedia conference room, break rooms, freezer farm, and shared restrooms. Specifically designed with premium mechanical / electrical / plumbing (MEP), it sets new standards for life science buildings in Boulder, ensuring quicker and more cost-effective space.

During the design phase of the building, NexCore aimed to pay homage to the legacy of the former owner, the Boulder Beer Company. They sought to capture the entrepreneurial spirit that gave rise to Colorado's inaugural micro-brewery, envisioning a similar atmosphere of innovation & community for the new tenant/partners at HATCHlabs @ Wilderness Place. A curated art program showcasing old photos and artifacts from the brewery has been incorporated into new art and color inspired by the molecular structure of brewing beer.

About NexCore Group LLC

NexCore Group LLC is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing purpose-built facilities for healthcare, science and technology, and senior living. Since its founding in 2004, NexCore has successfully completed over $5.7 billion in real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 16 million square feet of healthcare, science, and senior living communities, and currently manages over $3.3 billion in assets spanning 7.6 million square feet. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, and Seattle.

About HATCHspaces®

HATCHspaces® is a science focused real estate platform operating purpose-built facilities for scientifically based companies eager to feed, fuel, and heal our fellow humans. The platform operates nearly 500,000 sf of specialized facilities throughout Southern California and Colorado, working with a full range of companies from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar public companies. HATCHspaces was acquired by one of the country's leading healthcare developers, NexCore Group, in 2021 and now operates as part of the NexCore Science and Technology team. Since that time our focus has broadened beyond our Southern California roots, across the top 20 life science clusters in the country. By delivering a multi-tenant habitat we foster matchmaking opportunities between researchers, academic institutions, venture capital firms, inventors, and entrepreneurs. By bringing dedicated space into a co-working environment, we streamline the evolving growth of entrepreneurial ventures as they graduate from academic labs and incubator environments.

HATCHspaces® - Simplifying the Process of Scientific Innovation

