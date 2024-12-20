NexGen Health in San Jose, CA, Announces New Peptide Therapies: Mots-C and Semorelin

NexGen Health redefines the standards of health and longevity by offering innovative biohacking treatments, with state-of-the-art customized solutions to support each patient on their journey to obtain optimal health and wellness.
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Petros and the team at NexGen Health are dedicated to providing exceptional care that addresses the unique needs of each patient. The clinic offers a range of services, including nutrient deficiency testing and genetic testing, to tailor treatments and ensure the best possible outcomes. With a focus on patient-centered care, NexGen Health combines traditional Western medical practices with integrative approaches to optimize health. The clinic is the pinnacle of exclusive wellness and anti-aging excellence, situated in the vibrant heart of Silicon Valley. The medical team is board-certified in the following specialties: Interventional Pain & Rehab, Physical Medicine, Functional Medicine, Anti-Aging, Weight loss, and Rejuvenating Medicine.
NexGen Health is excited to announce the addition of two new peptide therapies, Mots-C and Semorelin, to its comprehensive suite of wellness services. Under the expert guidance of Dr. James Petros, who is board-certified in anti-aging and functional medicine, NexGen Health continues to deliver the latest in cutting-edge health solutions. Mots-C is a mitochondrial-derived peptide that plays a crucial role in regulating metabolic functions and promoting cellular health. It has been shown to enhance energy production, improve insulin sensitivity, and support weight management. By incorporating Mots-C into their treatment protocols, NexGen Health aims to help patients achieve better metabolic health and overall well-being. Semorelin is a synthetic peptide that stimulates the production of growth hormone, which is essential for various bodily functions, including muscle growth, fat metabolism, and overall vitality. Semorelin therapy supports restful sleep, increases energy levels, and promotes a more youthful appearance. NexGen Health's personalized approach ensures that each patient receives a personalized treatment plan to maximize the benefits of Semorelin therapy.
"Our goal is to help patients achieve optimal health through personalized and innovative therapies," says Dr. James Petros.
More about NexGen Health:
The distinguished team at NexGen Health comprises board-certified physicians and seasoned medical professionals fervently committed to the pursuit of enhanced wellness. The clinic employs nutrient deficiency and genetic testing to craft tailored supplementation strategies for each patient. NexGen Health's overarching objective is to amplify energy levels, enhance overall health, and enrich well-being through specialized modalities such as targeted IV infusions, hydration therapy, and boosters. NexGen Health, situated in the heart of San Jose, California, stands as a premier wellness clinic dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of its discerning patrons. The clinic's assemblage of board-certified physicians and seasoned medical professionals is steadfastly committed to delivering exceptional care, harnessing advanced therapies and treatments to cater to the distinctive needs of each patient. For comprehensive information, please visit http://www.mynexgenhealth.com or call 408-400-2967.
