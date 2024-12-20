NexGen Health in San Jose, CA, Announces New Peptide Therapies: Mots-C and Semorelin

NexGen Health redefines the standards of health and longevity by offering innovative biohacking treatments, with state-of-the-art customized solutions to support each patient on their journey to obtain optimal health and wellness.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Petros and the team at NexGen Health are dedicated to providing exceptional care that addresses the unique needs of each patient. The clinic offers a range of services, including nutrient deficiency testing and genetic testing, to tailor treatments and ensure the best possible outcomes. With a focus on patient-centered care, NexGen Health combines traditional Western medical practices with integrative approaches to optimize health. The clinic is the pinnacle of exclusive wellness and anti-aging excellence, situated in the vibrant heart of Silicon Valley. The medical team is board-certified in the following specialties: Interventional Pain & Rehab, Physical Medicine, Functional Medicine, Anti-Aging, Weight loss, and Rejuvenating Medicine.