NexGen Health Introduces Advanced SECA Scale Body Composition Analysis to San Jose

"Integrating the SECA Scale into our services represents a significant step forward for NexGen Health," said Ilbra Petros, Director of NexGen Health. "By combining this cutting-edge technology with our existing treatments, such as EvolveX by INMODE, GLP-1 therapies, and peptides, we're delivering an unmatched level of precision and personalization for our clients."

A Perfect Complement to EvolveX and Peptide Therapies

The SECA Scale enhances the effectiveness of NexGen Health's most popular treatments:

EvolveX Body Contouring: Track fat reduction and muscle toning progress with real-time data.

GLP-1 Therapies: Monitor and optimize weight loss while maintaining muscle balance.

Peptides: Gain insights into hydration levels, muscle growth, and recovery.

How It Works

The SECA Scale uses advanced bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology to measure body composition with precision. The procedure is quick, painless, and non-invasive, providing accurate results in under 10 minutes.

Unveiling a New Era of Health Optimization

With the addition of the SECA Scale, NexGen Health is cementing its reputation as a leader in innovative wellness solutions. Conveniently located in San Jose, CA, the clinic serves clients across Silicon Valley, helping them achieve measurable and lasting results.

About NexGen Health:

The distinguished team at NexGen Health comprises board-certified physicians and seasoned medical professionals fervently committed to the pursuit of enhanced wellness. The clinic employs nutrient deficiency and genetic testing to craft tailored supplementation strategies for each patient. NexGen Health's overarching objective is to amplify energy levels, enhance overall health, and enrich well-being through specialized modalities such as targeted IV infusions, hydration therapy, and boosters.

NexGen Health, situated in the heart of San Jose, California, stands as a premier wellness clinic dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of its discerning patrons. Armed with an extensive repertoire of specialized services, including the pioneering BPC 157 Peptide Therapy, NexGen Health furnishes bespoke solutions to individuals on their quest for superior health. The clinic's assemblage of board-certified physicians and seasoned medical professionals is steadfastly committed to delivering exceptional care, harnessing advanced therapies and treatments to cater to the distinctive needs of each patient. For comprehensive information, please visit http://www.mynexgenhealth.com.

