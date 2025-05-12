Nexgrill brings the heat at the 2025 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

Brand returns with The Home Depot to showcase charcoal grills, wood pellet grills, and smokers for BBQ lovers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading manufacturer of outdoor grills Nexgrill will return to the Memphis in May International Festival's World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest (WCBCC) in Memphis, Tennessee from May 14 to May 17. Teaming up with The Home Depot, Nexgrill will be on-site at "BBQ Alley" in Liberty Park, where the brand will spotlight its range of smokers, charcoal, pellet and gas grills designed for backyard pitmasters who want authentic BBQ flavor at home.