Nexgrill brings the heat at the 2025 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

Brand returns with The Home Depot to showcase charcoal grills, wood pellet grills, and smokers for BBQ lovers
MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading manufacturer of outdoor grills Nexgrill will return to the Memphis in May International Festival's World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest (WCBCC) in Memphis, Tennessee from May 14 to May 17. Teaming up with The Home Depot, Nexgrill will be on-site at "BBQ Alley" in Liberty Park, where the brand will spotlight its range of smokers, charcoal, pellet and gas grills designed for backyard pitmasters who want authentic BBQ flavor at home.
"The Memphis in May International Festival is an iconic competition where barbecue culture and the community take center stage," said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing at Nexgrill. "Our charcoal, pellet, smokers and gas grills bring people together to create bold, flavorful slow-cooked ribs, brisket and more."
Visitors can explore Nexgrill products including:
- Oakford™ Grills and Smokers: A fan-favorite collection of pellet grills and offset smokers that deliver rich wood-smoked BBQ flavor with easy-to-use features.
- Charcoal Grills: Classic barrel and cart-style charcoal grills with adjustable charcoal trays, heavy-duty construction and generous cooking surfaces.
- Gas Grills and Griddles: Best-selling gas grills and Daytona™ flat top griddles in various sizes, offering versatility for every cooking need and location, whether at home or on the road.
Festival attendees will be able to explore Nexgrill's innovations in outdoor cooking and meet with grilling experts, including Mike Starr from Blazing Star BBQ.
