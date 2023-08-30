Nexgrill creates guide to its most giftable products ahead of the holiday season

From the rugged adventures of our portable grills and griddles to the marvel of our smart grill with air fryer, everyone's invited to share flavors and memories with these top-tier offerings this holiday season. Tweet this

Ora 12 Propane Gas Pizza Oven

For the Pizzaiolo

Share the joy of crafting personal pizzas with family and friends at this year's holiday gatherings with the Ora Pizza Oven. Sized to bake a 12-inch pizza, this tabletop pizza oven is designed to turn any outdoor space into a pizzeria. Complete with a ceramic rotating pizza stone and foldable legs for portability, the Ora generates 14,000 Btu of cooking power to reach up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit in just 20 minutes.

Key Features:

A built-in smoke chamber can be filled with hardwood chips or pellets to replicate the rich, smoky flavors typically reserved for expensive wood-burner ovens.

A standard 20-pound propane tank or a 1-pound propane tank with an adapter can be used for convenient travel.

Heavy-duty cast aluminum construction makes the pizza oven ready to withstand the rigors of travel and the sizzling heat required to bake the perfect pizza.

Daytona 1-Burner Gas Griddle

For the Picnic-Goer

A portable powerhouse, the Daytona 1-Burner Griddle is an excellent choice for burgers, pancakes and anything in between. With its sleek and lightweight design, this versatile griddle can be carried to any location to create restaurant-quality masterpieces on the go.

Key Features:

A durable steel griddle top has a large cooking surface to grill multiple items at once.

A heavy-duty lid protects the cooking surface while not in use.

A rear access removable grease cup and disposable liner make cleanup simple.

Daytona 2-Burner Gas Griddle with Foldable Cart

For the Camping Enthusiast

The star of the campsite, the Daytona 2-Burner Griddle comes with a foldable cart to make storing and transportation effortless, making it an ideal gift for campers, tailgaters, and backyard grillers alike. Like the Daytona 1-Burner, this flat top griddle is designed to create a variety of foods, like diner-style breakfasts and teppanyaki dinners.

Key Features:

A black powder-coated steel lid and lock protect the steel griddle surface when not in use, while the foldable cart allows users to store, transport and easily set up the grill.

On each side of the griddle, oversized side shelves offer additional food prep and serving space.

The grease management system allows for quick, easy grease removal after using the grill.

Fortress 1-Burner Tabletop Gas Grill

For the Tailgater

A tough, compact grill that embodies convenience and performance, the Fortress 1-Burner Propane Gas Grill is made with heavy-duty, corrosion-resistant cast aluminum, so it's built to withstand any adventure from the tailgate to a day at the beach. Its 203 square inches of cooking space makes it large enough to cook for two, and small enough to pack away on the road.

Key Features:

Porcelain cast iron cooking grates offer high heat retention and produce top-notch sear marks.

The grill provides 10,000 Btu of fire-roasting energy with 203 square inches of cooking space.

A 304-grade stainless steel main burner is adjustable to offer optimal temperature control.

Neevo Smart Grill with Air Fryer

For the Do-It-All Entertainer

Combining technology and culinary finesse, the Neevo 720 Plus Smart Grill with Air Fryer delivers a range of cooking options and precise temperature control. Its smart capabilities enable users to monitor and control the grill with a smartphone, so they can get back to spending their time with friends and family. Featuring an integrated air fryer, this makes for the ultimate indulgent gift for the discerning home cook.

Key Features:

The SureTemp Digital Controller works with NEX-fi technology to monitor and adjust cooking times through the Nexgrill app.

Two large cooking zones fire up a combined 44,000 Btu through two horseshoe burners.

The air fryer delivers seven cooking modes include air fry, bake, convection bake, broil, convection broil, toast or warm, with a temperature range from 100 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

