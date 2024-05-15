Nexgrill fires up at the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

Our team, along with our valued partners at The Home Depot, are excited to connect with fellow grill enthusiasts and share our passion for outdoor cooking. Post this

"We're thrilled to be a part of the Memphis in May International Festival where community, celebration and world-class barbecue is unmatched," said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing at Nexgrill. "Our team, along with our valued partners at The Home Depot, are excited to connect with fellow grill enthusiasts and share our passion for outdoor cooking."

Nexgrill products on display at the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest will include:

OakfordTM Grills and Smokers: a range of pellet grills, charcoal grills, offset smokers and smoker/gas grill combo models that make it easy to make legendary wood-smoked BBQ right at home.

DaytonaTM Gas Griddles: including a one-burner tabletop, 2-burner tailgating model, and 3- and 4-burner freestanding models, the Daytona flat top griddles provide immense versatility for every type of cooking need.

Nexgrill Gas Grills: the staple of any grilling game, the propane gas grill provides the perfect platform for cooking any meal for any sized gathering.

For more information about Nexgrill and its complete line of products, visit https://nexgrill.com/.

About Nexgrill

Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products. Whether it's gas, charcoal, pellets, flat top griddles, portables, fryers or accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone's InvitedTM. For over 30 years, the company has offered a wide range of products for everyone from the backyard grillmaster to the first-time griller. Nexgrill is part of US-based Global Leisure Investment Holdings, a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation, please visit Nexgrill.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Sepic, Nexgrill, 916-285-9835, [email protected], https://nexgrill.com/

SOURCE Nexgrill