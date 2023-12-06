Nexgrill introduces accessories for next-level outdoor cooking

For boosting the cooking experience on our Daytona griddles and Oakford smokers, these new accessories can resonate with grill enthusiasts at every level. Post this

New Nexgrill accessory kits include:

Daytona Griddle Starter Pack (7-piece): a comprehensive kit with seven essential tools made to elevate the griddle game. Products include slotted and unslotted stainless steel griddle spatulas, squirt bottles, egg rings and a stainless-steel griddle scraper.

Daytona Smash Burger Kit (4-piece): curated for crafting the perfect patties, this must-have kit includes an unslotted stainless-steel 14-inch spatula, cast iron smash burger press, stainless-steel burger spice shaker and 100 BPA-free burger press wax sheets.

Daytona Griddle Cleaning Kit (12-piece): a large assortment of professional griddle/grill cleaning tools for swiftly eliminating grease, stains and food residue. Products include a heavy-duty stainless-steel griddle scraper, stone handle, scour pad and cleaning screen handle, two pumice stones, three scour pads, three cleaning screens and a squirt bottle.

Oakford Smoker Tool Kit (9-piece): designed to use with the Oakford line of pellet grills and smokers, this kit includes a large spatula with serrated edge, a pigtail meat flipper, two meat claws and five S-hooks. Each piece is crafted with durable stainless steel or resilient plastic and ergonomic designs to withstand corrosion, rust and tough usage while shredding, flipping and handling food.

New standalone accessories include:

Daytona Griddle Melting Dome and Wire Rack Kit: a multifunctional, stainless-steel cooking tool designed to ensure an even cooking experience. The melting dome captures and intensifies heat while the wire rack can be used to rest proteins or vegetables while grilling, steaming, smoking or baking.

Daytona Griddle Shovel: from the skillet edge to flat-top grill corners, this durable yet lightweight stainless-steel tool has a comfortable grip to efficiently transfer large amounts of food with precision.

Daytona Butter Wheel : a stainless-steel perforated roller that can be placed on the griddle or grill to melt butter and roll bread slices, buns or rolls to quickly get perfect coverage and drastically reduce toasting time.

: a stainless-steel perforated roller that can be placed on the griddle or grill to melt butter and roll bread slices, buns or rolls to quickly get perfect coverage and drastically reduce toasting time. Outdoor Food Prep Cart: the ultimate on-the-go companion, this versatile prep station offers spacious 648 square inches of stainless-steel countertop space, plus a smartphone/tablet stand, adjustable condiment tray, trash bag and paper towel holders, and two heavy-duty wheels that allow for effortless transport.

