Nexgrill redesigns the Daytona 2-Burner Propane Gas Griddle with upgraded features

The latest 28-inch Daytona 2-Burner Griddle provides over 500 square inches of cooking space—enough to grill up to 24 burgers at once. Post this

REINTRODUCED DAYTONA 2-BURNER PROPANE GAS GRIDDLE KEY FEATURES:

Powerful Cooking Surface: The griddle offers a spacious 532-square-inch cooktop and stainless steel burners with a combined 34,000 BTU for quick, even heating.

Compact Size for Convenience: Equipped with a side handle, the compact griddle can be effortlessly moved and stored in any backyard or patio space.

Additional Storage: A side shelf with three integrated hooks and bottom rack keep prep space and cooking essentials within reach.

Hinged Lid: Designed to protect the griddle's surface when not in use, the heavy-duty lid ensures protection and longevity.

Grease Management System: A removeable grease cup allows for quick and easy disposal of drippings and food residue, for effortless post-grilling cleanup.

Griddle Accessory Kits: Nexgill's thoughtfully curated kits include a 4-Piece Smash Burger Kit for mouth-watering smash burgers, and the 7-Piece Griddle Starter Pack with stainless steel spatulas, squirt bottles, egg rings, and a scraper.

For more information visit nexgrill.com.

About Nexgrill

Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products. Whether it's gas, charcoal, pellets, flat top griddles, portables, fryers or accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone's InvitedTM. For over 30 years, the company has offered a wide range of products for everyone from the backyard grillmaster to the first-time griller. Nexgrill is part of US-based Global Leisure Investment Holdings, a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation, please visit Nexgrill.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Sepic, Nexgrill, 916-285-9835, [email protected], https://nexgrill.com/

SOURCE Nexgrill; Nexgrill