Nexgrill simplifies the outdoor cooking experience with new OakfordTM Pellet Grill Smoker

Our goal with the new Oakford Pellet Grill Smokers is to make smoking accessible, easy and fun for grilling enthusiasts. Post this

"Our goal with the new Oakford Pellet Grill Smokers is to make smoking accessible, easy and fun for grilling enthusiasts," said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing at Nexgrill. "We recognize that smart technology can be extremely useful in many types of grills, as seen in our original Oakfords. With our new models, we're providing an alternative to consumers for a simple, enjoyable, and unplugged grilling experience."

Nexgrill's New Oakford Pellet Smoker features:

A simplified analog control system removes guesswork, enabling temperature control directly from the unit, and automatic monitoring and adjusting of fuel levels to achieve mouthwatering, wood-fire infused flavors.

6-in-1 cooking modes allow for a versatile cooking experience, with a seamless transition between grilling, smoking, baking, roasting, braising and warming.

The generous 22-pound hopper features the I-SiteTM Pellet Fuel Indicator to effortlessly track and monitor pellet levels and cook continuously for hours.

Designed for lasting performance, the smoker is made with easy-to-clean porcelain-coated steel cooking grates and a premium hammer tone finish.

Two models include: the Oakford 28A Pellet Smoker, which has a 28-inch firebox and 715 square inches of total cooking space, and the Oakford 36A Pellet Smoker, which has a 36-inch firebox and over 930 square inches of cooking space for more sizable gatherings.

For more information about Nexgrill and its complete line of outdoor appliances, visit https://nexgrill.com/.

About Nexgrill

Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products. Whether it's gas, charcoal, pellets, flat top griddles, portables, fryers or accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone's InvitedTM. For over 30 years, the company has offered a wide range of products for everyone from the backyard grillmaster to the first-time griller. Nexgrill is part of US-based Global Leisure Investment Holdings, a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation, please visit Nexgrill.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Sepic, Nexgrill, 916-285-9835, [email protected], https://nexgrill.com/

SOURCE Nexgrill